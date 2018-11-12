It’s still only November but Manchester United can more or less forget trying to challenge neighbours Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

United lost to City 1-3 in the first derby of the season at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. A fourth league loss of the season leaves United already 12 points adrift of their local rivals just 12 games into the new campaign.

Leave alone fighting for the title, United are now struggling to even finish in the top four, putting Champions League qualification for next season at risk. With just 20 points in 12 matches, the Red Devils are seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who currently occupy fourth spot.

Indeed, eighth-placed United are now as close to Cardiff in the relegation zone as they are to City.

United have struggled since the retirement of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson following a title-winning campaign in 2012-’13. Since then, United have finished seventh, fourth, fifth, sixth and second in the Premier League. In this same period, City have been champions twice and finished in the top four in the three other seasons since Ferguson’s retirement.

Ever since Ferguson called City “the noisy neighbours” following their takeover by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family in 2008, the Sky Blues slowly, but steadily, sneaked past United in spending and performances.

In August, Man City celebrated the 10th anniversary since Sheikh Mansour, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, took control of the club, pouring billions into player budgets and infrastructure to turn the perennial Premier League strugglers into champions.

City are on course to defend their title, with 32 points from 12 matches, with a massive goal difference of 31 already. Last season, the gap between the two clubs jumped to a record 19 points between first and second place, as City romped to the title with 100 points.

League position

Here is a chart that shows the final league position of both Manchester clubs in the Premier League era, which began in 1992-’93. Notice how City, having spent five seasons in the second tier of the league during this period, have slowly sneaked past United this decade.

Points scored

The below chart shows how many points the two Manchester clubs scored per season. From as low as 34 in 2000-’01, which saw them get relegated, City became the first Premier League club to cross the 100-point mark last season. Don’t count it against them repeating their feat this season the way they are playing.

United, on the other hand, crossed 80 in 2017-’18 for the first time since their last title-winning campaign in 2012-’13. Considering their form this season, touching 80 again is looking very difficult.

The zeroes in Manchester City's chart signify seasons in which the club was relegated from the Premier League and playing in the second-tier Championship

Goal difference

Manchester City are also scoring goals for fun under Pep Guardiola. Last season, their goal difference was a whopping 79, almost double United’s 40 in second place. City’s goal difference this season is already 31 and it’s only November. United are the only team in the top 10 right now with a negative goal difference (currently -1).

The blank spots in Manchester City's chart signify seasons in which the club was relegated from the Premier League and playing in the second-tier Championship

City have spent nearly £500 million more on players than United since the Sky Blues were bought by the Abu Dhabi royal family in September 2008. City have spent £1.49 billion on players in the last 10 years, compared with United’s £985 million.

But while City have splurged money, their spending has been smart. In the last three seasons, especially, their deep pockets have been married with Guardiola’s attack-minded coaching, as a result of which City are getting much more bang for their buck.

United have also made big-money signings in the last five years but not all of them have paid off. Expensive buys such as Angel di Maria, Memphis Depay, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are no longer with the club.

Paul Pogba, the club’s most expensive purchase in history at £93 million, is a shadow of the player he was at Juventus before moving to Old Trafford. Alexis Sanchez has also failed to hit the standards he showed at Arsenal before his free transfer last year.

United’s American owners, the Glazer family, remain unpopular among many fans after they left the club in debt. The Glazers’ 13-year ownership of United has been marked by controversy since Malcolm Glazer, the head of the family, took control of the club by leveraging it with debt of more than £500 million, according to The Guardian.

The takeover has reportedly drained £1 billion from the club in interest, costs, fees and dividends. The six Glazer siblings collectively own 97% of United’s voting shares following their father’s death in 2014.

Last month, United rejected rumours that the Glazers are planning to sell the club to the Saudi Arabia royal family. Reports suggested Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, had offered around £4 billion to buy the club.

With inputs from AFP