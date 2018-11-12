India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved to a career-best 23rd spot in the International Cricket Council rankings while batting star Rohit Sharma climbed to as high as seventh.

Yadav picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 in his side’s 3-0 win over the Windies. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is at 12th, moving up by three places while Shikhar Dhawan, courtesy of his swashbuckling 92 in the final T20 moved up by five places to 16th.

Pakistan and India’s identical 3-0 series wins mean they have gained points in the team rankings. Pakistan have collected two points and no 2 ranked India have pocketed three points, moving to 138 and 127 points respectively. Fifth-ranked New Zealand and seventh-ranked West Indies have ended up on 112 and 102 points respectively after dropping four points apiece.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez was in sparking form with the bat against New Zealand and his series aggregate of 132 runs at a strike-rate of 145 has lifted him 16 places to the 53rd spot. The batting table is headed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who has gained 14 points following his series total of 126 runs, which has opened up the gap with Australia’s second-ranked Aaron Finch to 19 points.

A number of bowlers have climbed up the ladder. These include Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf in seventh, Imad Wasim in eighth, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 19th, Jasprit Bumrah in 21, Carlos Brathwaite in 29th, Tim Southee in 36th, Adam Milne in 40th and Hafeez in 59th.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains the number-one ranked bowler. He leads Pakistan’s Shadab Khan by 41 points, with England’s Adil Rashid in third position. There is no change in the top-four of the all-rounders’ list with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell leading the field. Mohammad Nabi is second, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and JP Duminy.

Meanwhile, Australia will be involved in all four remaining T20Is later this month. They will play South Africa in a one-off match in on November 17, before taking on India in a three-match series on November 21, 23 and 25.

If Australia win all four matches, then they will rise to second position on 126 points. However, if they lose all four matches, then they will end up in sixth position on 112 points. Similarly, South Africa will gain three points if they win on 17 November, while India will move to 129 points if they win all three matches against Australia.