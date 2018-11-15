Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils on Thursday announced the retention of India young guns – skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw – among 14 other players for the upcoming season.

Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra along with Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav and India U-19 World Cup winner Manjot Kalra also made the list. The overseas contingent includes New Zealanders Colin Munro, Trent Boult, South Africans Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada as well as Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane.

The players released by the team are Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Naman Ojha.

The Delhi franchise also traded early, bagging India opener Shikhar Dhawan for three of their players – rookie Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar and Shahbaz Nadeem.