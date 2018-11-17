On their return to the Indian Premier League, clinching a playoff spot was not a bad finish for Rajasthan Royals in 2018. The inaugural champions had a see-saw ride: getting off to a reasonably good start only to falter mid-way before a Jos Buttler-led renaissance sent them through to the last four.

The Englishman firmly established his expertise with a slew of match-winning knocks. Sanju Samson, whose career took a marginal dip in the recent past, was a delight to watch. Spinners chipped in when needed.

While Rajasthan were traditionally known for their frugal spending in the auctions, banking on their management to thrust an unknown gem in the limelight, 2018 saw a sea-change.

That strategy went out of the window in the previous auction as their lavish outlay took many by surprise.

The team has opted for stability this season, choosing to keep their trusted core. Will that be enough to take them into the finals?

Retention details / remaining purse

Retained: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Ajinkya Rahane, K Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror.

Released: Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena, D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin

Traded in: None

Salary cap available: Rs 20.95 crore

Rajasthan Royals squad breakdown Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Steve Smith S Midhun K Gowtham Jos Buttler Ajinkya Rahane Jofra Archer Stuart Binny Sanju Samson Aryaman Birla Ish Sodhi Ben Stokes Prashant Chopra Shreyas Gopal Mahipal Lomror Dhawal Kulkarni Rahul Tripathi

Strengths

If last season was any indication, Rajasthan Royals bat deep. Most of their big-money signings delivered for them at various points of the previous season. With former Australia captain Steve Smith set to make a comeback this season, batting and leadership will be strengthened further.

If the current group of players hit the ground running, Rajasthan have every chance of being one of the candidates to lift the trophy. While sides like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab have struggled for balance, Rajasthan achieved that with élan last season.

In New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and Karnataka boys Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham, there is enough spin ammunition. The middle order of Samson, Buttler, Stokes and Rahul Tripathi can blow an opposition out of the contest with their big-hitting.

Weaknesses

Runs at the top of the order remain a concern for the side. Ajinkya Rahane, despite toiling away and earning runs under his belt, takes far too much time to settle in. Australia’s D’Arcy Short, who came with a sparkling reputation after his heroics in the Big Bash League, looked all at sea. This is a position they have to address. Rajasthan looked a far more menacing outfit after the Englishman was moved up the order but Buttler will need company.

While the management can bank on Jofra Archer and Dhawal Kulkarni to deliver the goods in the pace bowling department, there aren’t bankable quicks on the bench.

One area of concern for RR would be the fact that the Australia and the English boards have announced that their players won’t be available in the business end of the IPL. Buttler, Smith and Stokes’s absence will dent the side’s chances significantly, should they go that far.

Key areas / players to look out for

The IPL world awaits with bated breath the return of Smith. While Rahane led his troops well, the Australian’s presence will provide a different dimension. Stokes was a revelation with the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in his debut IPL season but never really got going last season.

It was a surprise to see the management give up on left-armer Jaydev Unadkat after splurging Rs 11.5 crore on him but that has freed up their wallets ahead of the auction. Dhawal Kulkarni provides industry but is hardly the terrorising pacer who compliment Archer, so a pacer will be high on their shopping list.

Apart from that a top-order batsman, preferably Indian is essential if Rajasthan continue to waste Tripathi’s talents as a finisher.