Women’s World T20, India v Australia live: Rodrigues departs as Smriti Mandhana looks in good touch
Live updates from India’s final match in Group B before the knockout stages begin.
Live updates
After 6 overs, India 46/1 - Mandhana 37, Rodrigues 4
SUPERB BATTING! Top finish powerplay for India and it’s Smriti Mandhana looking in fine form. Another SIX-FOUR combo. Another lofted shot over long on, followed by a cut through point. Schutt the bowler this time, which makes it all the more impressive.
India’s best powerplay of the tournament so far.
Rodrigues (importantly) has taken a single each in the last 4 overs. Don’t underestimate that.
After 5 overs, India 33/1 - Mandhana 25, Rodrigues 3
SMRITI ON SONG! This is what we have come to expect from Mandhana. Molineux into the attack and Mandhana welcomes her with a lofted six over long on. Such class, such timing. And follows that up with a delicate late cut for four.
Almost an almighty mixup in that over too that almost ended Rodrigues’ innings.
Eventful stuff.
After 4 overs, India 20/1 - Mandhana 14, Rodrigues 2
Megan Schutt, the leader of this Bowling attack is in now, and Mandhana plays a couple of fearless strokes as if to show she is confident to take on the best. One well-timed, over mid off for four. One not so well-timed, but still in the gap for a couple.
After 3 overs, India 12/1 - Mandhana 7, Rodrigues 1
FOUR! First boundary off the innings and this is now officially a two-way contest now after a couple of overs. Mandhana gives herself room and cuts one through extra cover for four. Vlaeminick the bowler. A decent over for India finally.
After 2 overs, India 5/1 - Mandhana 3, Rodrigues 0
WICKET! Lucky one, not so lucky twice. Taniya Bhatia goes for two ambitious lofted shots off Ashleigh Gardner, who tempts her well by tossing it up. The second time around, Lanning takes a lovely high catch, running back from midwicket.
Good start for Australia here.
After 1 over, India 2/0 - Bhatia 1, Mandhana 1
Interesting approach from Bhatia first up, standing outside the crease and outside the legstump. Aggressive intent but the line is too tight to score off. A single each. Hint of movement when the ball is full.
8.30 pm: Taniya Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana open the batting. Vlaeminick to bowl..
8.24 pm: National anthem time...
8.18 pm: Remember last year’s World Cup semifinal? And then Australia came roaring back...
“Yeah, look, there’s a little bit of revenge there, I won’t lie,” said Alyssa Healy in March after Australia’s 3-0 ODI series win against India. “They’ve got a really exciting group of players and they showed that at the World Cup… so for us to come out and play the way we did, play aggressively and put it back on them, I think the group is really proud of that.”
8.11 pm:
Playing XIs:
INDIA:
Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (W), Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav
AUSTRALIA:
Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (W), Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck
8.07 pm: Meg Lanning says Australia would have bowled first anyway.
Here’s a quick video preview of the match, by the way. Confirmed Team XIs coming right up...
8.04 pm: India win the toss. Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat first.
No Mithali Raj tonight,
8.02 pm: Mithali Raj might be MIA tonight after that knee injury. Toss time...
7.59 pm: Earlier today (IST) West Indies and England booked their places in the semifinals as well.
Report here.
7.52 pm:
India: Unbeaten in the last 7 T20Is — their longest run in history.
Australia: Beaten only once in 14 T20I matches in 2018.
7.45 pm: From the ICC preview, the forecast isn’t great for this game. We await more details.
“It’s Guyana, so the forecast is for dark clouds, rain, thunder and worse. Fans and players alike will hope most of the noise is from the field of play, where some of the best batters in the game will be in action, on a pitch where runs have been there for the scoring”
7.36 pm: Even before the Women’s World T20 began, three-time champions Australia were favourites for the title in the unpredictable, shortest format. They are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, they completed a hat-trick of wins 2010, 2012 and 2014 and finished as runners-up in 2016.
In their three matches at the 2018 edition so far, they have barely put a foot wrong, with three comprehensive wins – beating Pakistan by 52 runs, Ireland by nine wickets and New Zealand by 33 runs. They have already sealed their semi-final spot and will take on India on Saturday with aim to continue their terrific – and to the opponents, terrifying – winning streak.
Australia, as it ever was, are the team to beat at this year’s ICC Women’s World T20.
Read more from Zenia D’Cunha here.
7.30 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the ICC Women’s World T20 game between India and Australia. It’s a marquee fixture for sure, but one without pressure for both sides as qualification for semi-finals has been assured. Both India and Australia remain undefeated after three games and the winner tonight will top Group B. (And likely to avoid West Indies in the semifinal).
So strap in, this could be an exciting ride.