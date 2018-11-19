Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s howler against Jordan is the talk of football Twitter for the last day and more. A video clip of Jordan’s keeper Amer Shafi scoring from his own box against the Indian number one went viral, prompting football fans around the world and Piers Morgan to take a pot-shot at Gurpreet.

It was the 25th minute of the match against Western Asian nation as India were deadlocked 0-0 with Jordan. Shafi’s long punt down the field bounced off the turf and over and above Sandhu’s reach.

The Bengaluru keeper tried in vain to keep it out, but could only palm it into the goal. India would go on to lose the match 2-1, with Jordan coming out on top in front of their home crowd.

The Indian custodian will not want to watch the replays of this goal again, but for the second day running, it does seem like Gurpreet has unwillingly made a global sensation of himself. India have certainly made it to the global football map, but not the way in which they intended to.

Ladies & gentlemen, 🇯🇴 GK AMER SHAFY scores from his own box! ⚽️🔥🧤 #JORIND pic.twitter.com/2ER2q01rzY — BabaGol (@BabaGol_) November 17, 2018

