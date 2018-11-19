Former India captain Kapil Dev has said it is unfair to expect MS Dhoni to do the same kind of things he used to a decade ago.

The 37-year-old was dropped from India’s Twenty20 International squads for the series against West Indies and Australia, which brought forth discussions whether the World Cup-winning former captain is nearing the end of his illustrious career.

Dhoni has not been in the best of form for India in limited overs this last year but has expressed a desire to play in the 2019 World Cup.

Dev, who led India to their first World Cup trophy in 1983, said that Dhoni is still an asset to the team if he is fit.

“I think whatever he has done, he’s done a great job,” Dev told NDTV. But I think we are expecting the same 20- or 25-year-old Dhoni, which is not going to work.

“He has experience; if he can help the team with his experience, it’s [a job] well done. But one thing everyone should understand is that he is not 20, and he is not going to be 20 again.

“So whatever he brings to the table, if he can make himself available and he can play good cricket, he is an asset to the team. Only his fitness is important and I wish he keeps on playing more matches.”

Dev was also asked about his thoughts on India’s current captain Virat Kohli, who is set to lead his side in a crucial tour of Australia starting later this week. “I think he is a special person, a special player,” Dev said of Kohli.

“The people who have talent and are ready to work hard they become superstars, or superhuman. So I think he is talented and disciplined and that makes him what he is.”

Dev, however, refused to be drawn into the debate of whether India head coach Ravi Shastri is a yes-man for Kohli. The India captain had denied the suggestion during a press conference prior to the Indian team’s departure to Australia.

“If the captain and the team is happy, why should we question somebody?” Dev said “I don’t like to answer a question which I am not related to, because I do not know what is happening inside [the dressing room]. If the team is happy and he is doing a good job, good luck to him.”