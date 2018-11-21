Martin O’Neill has stepped down as Ireland manager after five years at the helm following a dismal run of results that resulted in their relegation in the Nations League.

Assistant manager Roy Keane has also parted company with the Football Association of Ireland. O’Neill was in charge 55 games for Ireland, overseeing the best Euros campaign in their history in 2016 before reaching the playoffs for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

O’Neill, who was appointed in November 2013, most recently led Ireland to a draw away to Denmark in the final game of the new Uefa Nations League.

“On behalf of the FAI board, I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for their work with the Republic of Ireland team over the last five years,” said FAI president Donal Conway. “Martin ensured that we enjoyed some great nights in the Aviva Stadium and on the road in Lille, Vienna, and Cardiff, which were fantastic high points for Irish football.”

The FAI said its board would meet promptly to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager.