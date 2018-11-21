Anjum Moudgil of Punjab, pulled off an unprecedented golden sweep of all the women’s Air Rifle events at the ongoing 62nd National Shooting Championship Competitions in Trivandrum, Kerala, winning the women’s 50m Rifle Prone individual and team gold medals, her fourth and fifth of this years nationals.

The star Indian rifle shooter had earlier won both the Women’s 10m Air Rifle and Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions gold medals as well.

The other star of the day was Shirin Godara of Haryana, who won five gold medals including the Junior Women’s 50m Prone individual and team golds as well as the Junior Women’s 50m Prone Civilian individual and team golds along with the Women’s 50m Rifle Prone Civial team gold on a fruitful day.

Moudgil shot 619.1 to leave behind state-mate Chahat Deep Kaur in second with 617.6 and Maharashtra’s Tejaswini Sawnt in third on 617.1 points. In the team section she combined with Chahat and Jasleen Kaur for a total of 1846.2 to emerge triumphant.

Railways came second and Haryana came third.