Indian boxing legend Mary Kom entered her seventh World Championships final on Thursday after beat North Korea’s Hyang Mi Kim by a unanimous decision in the semi-final of the 2018 edition of the tournament in New Delhi.

The first round was cagey, with both boxers happy to wait for their opponent to start an attack. As a result, there was plenty of ducking and weaving but very few punches thrown.

Mary Kom came to life in the second round, showing her experience with great movement inside the ring, wearing Kim down and throwing some stinging jabs. After a dominant round, Mary was happy to wait for her opponent to take the attack to her.

The North Korean made a fine comeback in the process, pushing Mary to the corners and using her long reach well. However, Mary’s feline reflexes saw out any danger.

Mary, a five-time gold medallist at the Worlds, will take on Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the final in the 48 kg weight category on Saturday.

“I will try my best in the final,” Mary said after the bout. “I have fought with this girl in Poland and I have beaten her. I will try my best inside the ring.”