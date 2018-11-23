Hosts Karnataka amassed three points on the basis of their crucial first-innings lead as their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A game against Mumbai ended in a tame draw in Belgavi.

Domestic giants Mumbai had to be content with a single point after their batsmen misfired in the first-innings and conceded a huge 195-run lead.

Karnataka resumed the day on 81/3 in their second essay and it was again rookie Krishnamurthy Siddharth who shone with the bat. Siddharth remained unbeaten on 71.

It was due to Siddharth’s stroke-filed ton that Karnataka had managed to pile up 400 in the first innings before bundling out Mumbai for 205.

The hosts declared their second innings for 170/5 to set a challenging 366-run target for Mumbai.

But instead of going for the target, Mumbai batted 64 overs in their second essay with opener Akhil Herwadkar and experienced Surya Kumar Yadav, both scoring 53 each.

Surya remained unbeaten in company of Aditya Tare (29 not out) as the game ended in a draw.

Even after two matches, both Mumbai and Karnataka are still searching for their maiden win of this season.

Meanwhile, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh versus Railways too ended in a draw, with Railways grabbing three points on the basis of their first innings lead. The hosts had to settle for one point.

At Nadiad, the game between Saurashtra and Gujarat also ended in a draw. But Saurashtra salvaged three points as they took the first-innings lead and Gujarat had to settle with one point.

At Nagpur, Vidarbha grabbed three points against Baroda on the basis of their first innings lead as the match ended in stalemate.

Brief Scores:

In Belagavi: Karnataka 400 and 170/5 Declared (Siddharth K V 71 not out, Stuart Binny 30, Dhawal Kulkarni 2-18) versus Mumbai 205 and 173/4 (Surya Kumar Yadav 53 not out, Akhil Herwadkar 53, Abhimanyu Mithun 2-22). Match Drawn. Karnataka take first innings lead. Karnataka 3 points, Mumbai 1 point.

In Raipur: Chhattisgarh 300 and 219/5 Declared (Sanjeet Desai 67, Karan Thakur 3-44) versus Railways 330 and 70/1 (Nitin Bhille 53 not out). Match drawn. Railways took first-innings lead. Chhattisgarh 1 point; Railways 3 points.

In Nadiad: Gujarat 324 and 329/4 Declared (P K Panchal 141, B H Merai 102 not out) versus Saurashtra 349 and 94/5 (H Desai 50, R H Bhatt 2-12). Match drawn. Saurashtra took first innings lead. Saurashtra 3 points, Gujarat 1 point.

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 529/6 Declared versus Baroda 337 and 216/0 (Kedar Devdhar 101 not out, Aditya Waghmode 102 not out). Match drawn. Vidarbha took first innings lead. Vidarbha 3 points, Baroda 1 point.

Tamil Nadu secure first innings lead

Tamil Nadu’s lower order helped the team secure the first innings lead and three important points against Andhra on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match in Ongole on Friday.

The visiting side flirted with danger before going past Andhra’s total. Tamil Nadu slipped to 208 for 7 and 214 for 8 before going past the line.

Apart from B Aparajith (57, 184 balls, 6X4), knocks by J Kousik (33), batting at No.7 and R Sai Kishore (27 not out), batting at No.9, ensured that Tamil Nadu got three points from the drawn encounter.

Tamil Nadu now has five points from three games.

Rain played spoilsport washing out proceedings on the third day.

Resuming at 122 for 3 in reply to Andhra’s first innings score of 216, Tamil Nadu suffered an early jolt when N Jagadeesan (10) fell for the addition of just two runs to the total.

Aparajith and B Anirudh Sitaram (17) added 34 runs to set the tone in the quest for a lead. Later, Aparajith and Kousik put on 43 runs before a mini collapse set back TN.

Kousik was dismissed by Imandi Karthik Raman with the team two short of Andhra’s score.

Sai Kishore and K Vignesh (10) added 39 runs to first help Tamil Nadu overhaul the rival score and also extend the lead.

Andhra was 8 for no loss in the second innings.

Brief scores - Group B:

In Ongole: Andhra 216 all out in 89.5 overs (Girinath Reddy 86 not out, Jyothisaikrishna 58, M Mohammed 4 for 70, T Natarajan 3 for 36, Sai Kishore 3 for 29) and 8 for no loss vs Tamil Nadu 254 all out 112.4 overs (B Aparajith 57, M Kaushik Gandhi 38, J Kousik 33, I Karthik Raman 3 for 52). Match drawn. Points: TN: 3, Andhra: 1.

In Indore: Punjab 293 all out in 84.4 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 124, Gurkeerat Mann 66, Kuldeep Sen 5 for 62, Avesh Khan 4 for 77) and 265 for 9 in 68 overs (Abhishek Sharma 78, Mandeep Singh 65 n.o, Jiwanjot Singh 39, Ishwar Pandey 4 for 59) vs Madhya Pradesh 315 all out in 124.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 73, Naman Ojha 51, Yash Dubey 65 not out, Mayank Markande 4 for 70) and 67 for 1 in 35 overs. Match drawn. Points: MP: 3, Punjab: 1.

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 460 all out in 170.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 120, T Ravi Teja 115 not out, Himalay Agarwal 66, C V Milind 58, Gourav Kumar 3 for 50) vs Delhi 339 in 128.1 overs (Hiten Dalal 93, Nitish Rana 82, Lalit Yadav 77, Tanay Thyagarajan 5 for 77). Match drawn. Points: Hyderabad: 3, Delhi: 1.

Uttarakhand top Plate Group

Uttarakhand jumped to the top of the Plate Group table with a thumping innings and 178-run win over Sikkim in the Ranji Trophy tournament in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

Overnight 27/2 after following on, Sikkim folded for 140 in just 48.5 overs with Deepak Dhapola claiming 4/44 to help them secure a third win on the trot.

Uttarakhand bagged seven including a bonus point to consolidate their position atop the standings with 20 points from three matches.

Meghalaya (13 points) also climbed past Sikkim on net run rate, following their six-wicket win over Nagaland in Shillong with left-arm spinner Aditya Singhania bagging his maiden five-wicket haul.

Sikkim batsmen provided hardly any resistance with eight of their batsmen failing to get even double digits.

It was once again Milind Kumar who waged the lone battle and top-scored with his 61 from 68 balls.

The former Delhi batsman had scored 133 in the first innings for his third successive triple-digit score.

But after Dhopola dismissed him in the 44.2 overs it was just a matter of time as the last four added just eight runs to cap a humiliating defeat at their adopted home venue here.

In Shillong, left-arm spinner Singhania’s impressive 5/52 helped Meghalaya bowl out Nagaland for 371 following-on.

Set a target of 89, Meghayala had a jittery start to be 12/3 inside five overs but Puneet Bisht steered the team to victory with an unbeaten 34.

Earlier resuming on 332/8, Nagaland managed to add just 39 runs and folded their second innings after Arbar Kazi departed for a valiant 164 (208 balls; 18x4, 4x6), becoming Singhania’s fifth victim.

Brief Scores:

In Bhubaneshwar: Uttarakhand 582/9 declared. Sikkim 264 and following-on 140; 48.5 overs (Milind Kumar 61; Deepak Dhopola 4/44, Malolan Rangarajan 2/11, Vaibhav Panwar 2/25). Uttarakhand won by an innings and 178 runs. Points: Uttarakhand 7. Sikkim 0.

In Shillong: Meghalaya 389 and 91/4; 21.4 overs (Puneet Bisht 34 not out; Pawan Suyal 2/18, Tahmeed Rahman 2/41). Nagaland 106 and following on 371; 114.2 overs (Arbar Kazi 164, Sedezhalie Rupero 68, Paras Sehrawat 57; Aditya Singhania 5/52). Meghalaya won by six wickets. Points: Meghalaya 6 points, Nagaland 0.

In Puducherry: Puducherry vs Bihar. No result. Points: Puducherry 1, Bihar 1.

(With PTI inputs)