Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry escaped serious injury on Friday after being involved in a multi-car smash while en route to the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility.

The Warriors guard was westbound on Highway 24 near Oakland, California, at around 9 am PST when his black Porsche Panamera collided with two other vehicles, damaging both the front and back end of his vehicle, US media reported.

An Oakland television station reported a California Highway Patrol spokesman as saying a Lexus car spun out on the freeway and collided with the front of the Porsche before a second car rear-ended it.

Curry’s sports car suffered major front-end damage. But he was not hurt and eventually made it to the Warriors’ morning practice and said he was fine.

Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 23, 2018

Police said the wet weather was likely a factor and that no charges have been laid.

Curry will not play in Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues to recover from an injury to his left groin.