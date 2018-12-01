You could call this the group of death. Pool D of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 includes three-time champions and world No 4 Netherlands, two-time champions Germany, four-time champions but the lowest-ranked team Pakistan, and Malaysia.

The team that tops the group progresses to the quarter-final while the second and third placed teams move into the crossover phase.

All of the competing teams in each pool will play against each other, with three points being awarded for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss.

If at the end of the pool matches two or more teams have the same number of points for any place in a pool, the first splitter will be according to their respective number of matches won, followed by goal difference, goals scored and the result of the match played between the tied teams.

Here is a look at all the teams from Pool D:

NETHERLANDS

Having won the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London and the EuroHockey Championships, 2017 was a memorable year for the Netherlands. The Oranje are no strangers to World Cup success: they have won the title three times, been runners-up on a further three occasions and have two bronze medals. They came close to claiming a first title since 1998 at the 2014 edition in The Hague, but lost in the final to Australia.

Led by the hugely respected Max Caldas, the man who coached the women’s to the World Cup title in 2014, the Netherlands are a gifted team, are capable of beating anyone on their day. The squad for the 2018 World Cup contains numerous world-class individuals, including star midfielders Billy Bakker and Robbert Kemperman, while brilliant goal-scorer Mirco Pruijser, resurgent attacker Jeroen Hertzberger and penalty-corner expert Mink van der Weerden are all capable of producing game-changing moments. Another podium finish is certainly within their capabilities, and something their fans will expect them to deliver.

Squad: Jeroen Hertzberger, Lars Balk, Thijs van Dam, Jonas de Geus, Jorrit Croon, Billy Bakker, Seve van Ass, Valentin Verga, Glenn Schuurman, Sander de Wijn, Sander Baart, Robbert Kemperman, Mirco Pruijser, Bob de Voogd, Terrance Pieters, Sam van der Ven (GK), Joep de Mol, Thierry Brinkman, Pirmin Blaak (GK) Mink van der Weerden.

World ranking: 4

Performance in previous Olympics (2016): Finished fourth

Performance in previous World Cup (2014): Finished runners up

Players to watch out for: Robbert Kemperman, Billy Bakker and Mirco Pruijser

GERMANY

Germany sealed their place at the 2018 World Cup with a powerful display throughout the pool phase of the Hockey World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg, in which they were unbeaten. A slightly less confident display in the competition semi-final saw the Germans being taken to a shoot-out against Spain before emerging 4-3 winners, but they capitulated against a red-hot Belgium team to end the tournament in second place.

‘Die Honamas’ currently sit sixth in the world rankings and, after winning silver at the EuroHockey Championships in 2015, bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and silver in Johannesburg at the HWL Semi-Finals, the team will be eyeing their third World Cup gold medal this century following their successes in 2002 and 2006.

Playing as either West Germany (until 1990) or Germany, the team has a haul of eight World Cup medals and has never finished lower than sixth (2014). The last edition of the competition was a disappointment to the ambitious and hugely talented German team – all the signs are there that we are witnessing a German revival. The team selected by head coach Stefan Kermas is about as strong as you would expect, with quality in abundance.

Squad: Mathias Muller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Martin Haner, Niklas Wellen, Dan Nguyen, Tim Herzbruch, Tobias Hauke, Tom Grambusch, Dieter Linnekogel, Christopher Ruhr, Ferdinand Weinke, Tobias Walter (GK), Marco Miltkau, Florian Fuchs, Benedikt Furk, Johannes Grosse, Victor Aly (GK).

World ranking: 6

Performance in previous Olympics (2016): Lost in semi-finals

Performance in previous World Cup (2014): Finished 6th

Players to watch out for: Florian Fuchs, Christopher Ruhr and Timm Herzbruch.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia are making their eighth World Cup appearance, with their best performance to date coming way back in 1975 when they finished just outside the medals in fourth position. They finished last (12th) at the 2014 World Cup, their first appearance at the event since 2002.

The current Malaysia team will feel confident of making a real impact in Bhubaneswar. In Razie Rahim and Faizal Saari they have players of world-class quality, being two of six individuals who have represented Malaysia more than 200 times. Their successful World Cup qualification campaign at the Hockey World League Semi-Final London 2017 saw the team grow in confidence throughout the event, with a 5-1 win over China and an unexpected 3-2 win against higher-ranked India being the highlights.

Squad: Norsyafiq Sumantri, Ramadan Rosli, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Joel van Huizen, Faizal Saari, Syed Cholan, Sukri Mutalib, Firhan Ashari, Amirol Arshad, Nabil Noor, Kumar Subramiam (GK), Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Azri Hassan, Azuan Hasan, Hafizuddin Othman (GK), Tengku Tajuddin, , Aiman Rozemi, Hairi Rahman.

World ranking: 12

Performance in previous Olympics (2016): Did not qualify

Performance in previous World Cup (2014): Finished 12th

Players to watch out for: Razie Rahim and Faizal Saari

PAKISTAN

Pakistan have an enviable record in the World Cup, having lifted the trophy a record four times, as well as twice claiming the silver medal. They were victorious at the 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994 editions, winning the title once more than Netherlands and Australia. Pakistan became the 13th team to qualify for this year’s edition after favourable results at the EuroHockey Championships, and their seventh-place finish at the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London proving good enough. After failing to qualify for the 2014 World Cup, Pakistan will be determined to make the most of their opportunity in Bhubaneswar but start the World Cup campaign as underdogs.

Squad: Imran Butt (GK), Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Toseeq Arshad, Rashid Mehmood, Tasawar Abbas, Muhammad Irfan Jr, Muhammad Atiq, Ali Shan, Muhammad Rizwan, Mazhar Abbas (GK), Umar Bhutta, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Zubair, Faisal Qadir, Arslan Qadir, Ajaz Ahmad, Abu Mahmood, Muhammad Yaqoob.

World ranking: 13

Performance in previous Olympics (2016): Did not qualify

Performance in previous World Cup (2014): Did not qualify

Players to watch out for: Muhammad Rizwan