Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi had a perfect outing on Thursday winning their respective singles matches before teaming up to proceed to the doubles final at the $25000 BVG Pune Open ITF women’s championships played at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Raina and Thandi defeated Amina Anshba and Paula Kania 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal to progress to the title clash.

The top seeds will face Tamara Zidanšek (Slovenia) and Aleksandrina Naydenova (Bulgaria) in the final on Thursday.

In the singles quarterfinal fourth seed Karman defeated Valeriya Strakhova 7-6 (11-9) , 6-2 to earn a place in the semifinal where she will take on none other than Raina herself.

On her part, second Raina thrashed Zhang Kailin 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinal to set up the all-Indian final four clash.