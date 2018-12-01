Haryana’s Adarsh Singh clinched the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol national title, getting the better of state-mate Anish Bhanwala 30-29 in the final, at the ongoing 62nd National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Trivandrum, Kerala, on Saturday.

Adarsh, who has had a wonderful 2018 in the junior circuit, winning a team gold at the Changwon World Championships and two more silver and bronze medals at Junior World Cups, beat a power packed six-man field, which besides Anish Bhanwala, also had Olympic silver medalist Vijay Kumar, who won bronze with a score of 24 and Olympian Gurpreet Singh in the fray.

He also won the team gold in the junior category and in the individual junior finals, swapped places with Anish to win silver.

He had qualified in fourth place for the finals with a score of 570 while Anish had topped qualification with a score of 577.