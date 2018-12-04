Gautam Gambhir has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket, calling time on a career that lasted nearly two decades.

The 37-year-old announced his decision on social media, saying the last edition of Indian Premier League, during which he struggled for runs and gave up captaincy six games into the season, was the last straw. The upcoming Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla is set to be his last appearance.

Gambhir played 58 Tests for India, scoring 4154 runs, at an average of 41.95, including nine centuries and 22 fifties. He was awarded the ICC batsman of the year in 2009 and was part of the team that became the No 1 ranked side in the longest format for the first time.

He played 147 ODIs, scoring 5238 runs at an average of 39.68 and a strike-rate of 85.25. He was the top-scorer in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka as India lifted the trophy after 28 years.

Gambhir also played in 37 T20Is, top-scoring in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan when India became champions in the inaugural edition. More recently, Gambhir had led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles and in 2017-’18, captained a Delhi side that finished runners-up in the Ranji Trophy.

