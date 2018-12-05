Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday played down suggestions Australia are vulnerable after the ball-tampering scandal, as his side try to win a series Down Under for the first time.

Australia begin the opening Test in a scorching Adelaide on Thursday on a run of poor form and without batting powerhouses Steve Smith and David Warner, who remain banned.

Without them, in case you hadn’t heard / read from elsewhere, India could have a golden opportunity to break their series drought.

But Kohli – who electrified viewers with viral footage of a pre-Test batting exhibition in the nets – said he was taking nothing for granted.

“I personally don’t think any Australian side is vulnerable at home,” Kohli said at his pre-match press conference.

“You cannot take any side for granted and more so Australia in Australia. Whatever happened, the skill level is still there, you have to respect that. However much you talk or behave, it’s your skill that counts.

“They certainly still have the skill to dominate at home. We’re not taking anything for granted. We are not expecting them to play in a certain manner, we are just focussing on our skills and the things we need to do right, first. We want to correct things that we didn’t do well in our last two tours.”

India named a 12-man squad that included a recall for veteran opener Murali Vijay as well as confirmation that the visitors will opt for six proper batsmen.

Vijay, who was dropped following a pair in the second Test against England this year, won back his place after promising young opener Prithvi Shaw was ruled out after suffering ankle ligament damage in a warm-up game.

In the same match, Vijay hit a century and will face the new ball with KL Rahul.

India opted to hold back the naming of their final XI until the morning of the Test as they mull whether to play all-rounder Hanuma Vihari or hard-hitting batter Rohit Sharma.

Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will lead their pace attack – ranked among the country’s strongest ever – along with off-spinner Ravi Ashwin. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav missed out.

Kohli was asked if this bowling unit can learn to adapt in Australian conditions better than on previous tours.

“I think it’s pretty different from the last time we came here, there is much more experience and the guys are fitter than they were last time,” Kohli said. “In Australia, the key is to bowl in good areas for longer periods, and the conditions become hard when it gets hot, the pitches can be flat purely because of the Kookaburra ball not doing much after 20-odd overs until it reverses around the 45-50 overs.

“The guys (bowlers) feel that they are at the peak of their skill levels at the moment. We are not looking forward to ideal bowling or batting conditions. The guys are of the mindset that however hard it might be, they are looking forward to performing in those conditions, doing what the team whats. No one is going to go out there, gunning for a six-wicket haul for themselves, if it takes 8 good overs and getting one wicket for the team, they are ready to do that,” the 30-year-old added.

India’s XII for the first Test:- Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah