The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the formation of an ad-hoc committee to conduct the interviews of eligible candidates for the post of head coach of the women’s team.

The panel consists of legendary Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. The interviews will be conducted on December 20 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The BCCI has been looking for a new head coach for the women’s team after Ramesh Powar’s brief stint as interim coach ended last month, in rather controversial circumstances.

India veteran Mithali Raj accused Powar of humiliating and ignoring her before dropping her for the ICC Women’s World T20 semi-final against England. India went on to lose that match.

While India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, along with the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji have all called for Powar to be given an extension, CoA chief Vinod Rai ruled it out.

Former cricketers Manoj Prabhakar of India, Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and Dmitri Mascarenhas of England have reportedly applied for the position so far.