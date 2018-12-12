Thirty-four probables were named for the Indian squad to play at the AFC Asian Cup starting June 5 in the United Arab Emirates.

Indian national team head coach Stephen Constantine called up four goalkeepers, ten defenders, 14 midfielders and six forwards for the preparatory camp scheduled to start from December 17.

These 34 probables will be whittled down to 28, who will travel with the team to the UAE to play two friendlies prior to the main tournament. The final squad for the Asian Cup will further be reduced to 23 members.

Notable absentees from the stand-out performers in this Indian Super League and I-League season include Bengaluru defender Rahul Bheke, Jamshedpur FC winger Michael Soosairaj and East Bengal forward Jobby Justin.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharjya

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jackichand Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Sahal Abdul, Germanpreet Singh, Komal Thatal, Bikash Jairu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary