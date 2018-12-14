Gary Kirsten, who has coached the Indian and South African men’s cricket teams in the past, has applied for the vacant position of head coach of the Indian women’s team, according to a report.

The Times of India reported on Friday that the 51-year-old made an inquiry and has applied for the job.

It was under Kirsten’s watch that India won the 2011 World Cup. The South African had been head coach of the Indian team for three years from 2008-2011.

He then coached South Africa from 2011-2013. He is currently the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

The report also said that former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has also inquired about the job but it isn’t clear whether he has applied yet.

Former cricketers Manoj Prabhakar of India, Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and Dmitri Mascarenhas of England have also reportedly applied for the position so far.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the formation of an ad-hoc committee to conduct the interviews of eligible candidates.

The panel consists of legendary Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. The interviews will be conducted on December 20 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The BCCI has been looking for a new head coach for the women’s team after Ramesh Powar’s brief stint as interim coach ended last month, in rather controversial circumstances.

India veteran Mithali Raj accused Powar of humiliating and ignoring her before dropping her for the ICC Women’s World T20 semi-final against England. India went on to lose that match.

While India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, along with the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji have all called for Powar to be given an extension, CoA chief Vinod Rai ruled it out.