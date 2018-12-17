India batsman Prithvi Shaw has reportedly been ruled out of the entire Test series in Australia as he continues to recover from an ankle ligament tear. Mayank Agarwal has been called in as his replacement by the Indian team management, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Shaw, 19, had sustained a nasty ankle injury during the only warm-up match India played before the four-Test series. The young opener had resumed training with a brace ahead of the second Test in Perth but did not play in the match.

India won the first Test in Adelaide by a narrow 31-run margin but are staring down the barrel in Perth, after being reduced to 112/5 in a chase of 287 on day four.

