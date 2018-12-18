India crumbled in the face of Australia’s remarkable grit and crashed to a 146-run defeat in the second Test in Perth on Tuesday, surrendering the hard-earned series lead. This is Australia’s first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year, under the new leadership of Tim Paine and Justin Langer.
The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 after India were bowled out for 140 runs in 56 overs in their second innings on the fifth and final day. India had won the opening game by 31 runs in Adelaide.
Starting from overnight 112/5, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs. The fragile lower order was exposed brutally and it was all over within 65 minutes of play.
Virat Kohli, whose brilliant hundred in the first innings went in vain, was guilty of picking a questionable team combination as India went in with four seamers and no front-line spinner on a bouncy pitch. This proved to be a big factor in the loss as Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was adjudged the Player of the Match for his eight wickets.
Australia had scored 326 runs in their first innings, and India replied with 283 runs, thanks to Kohli’s 25th Test hundred, thus conceding a lead of 43 runs. The hosts scored 243 runs in their second innings to post a 287-run target.
Here’s how the cricket community on Twitter reacted to Australia’s series-levelling win ahead of the third Test in Melbourne starting on Boxing Day.