India crumbled in the face of Australia’s remarkable grit and crashed to a 146-run defeat in the second Test in Perth on Tuesday, surrendering the hard-earned series lead. This is Australia’s first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year, under the new leadership of Tim Paine and Justin Langer.

The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 after India were bowled out for 140 runs in 56 overs in their second innings on the fifth and final day. India had won the opening game by 31 runs in Adelaide.

Starting from overnight 112/5, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs. The fragile lower order was exposed brutally and it was all over within 65 minutes of play.

That winning feeling!



Australia celebrate their first Test victory in more than nine months!#AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/FVTNoypHL3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2018

Virat Kohli, whose brilliant hundred in the first innings went in vain, was guilty of picking a questionable team combination as India went in with four seamers and no front-line spinner on a bouncy pitch. This proved to be a big factor in the loss as Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was adjudged the Player of the Match for his eight wickets.

Australia had scored 326 runs in their first innings, and India replied with 283 runs, thanks to Kohli’s 25th Test hundred, thus conceding a lead of 43 runs. The hosts scored 243 runs in their second innings to post a 287-run target.

Here’s how the cricket community on Twitter reacted to Australia’s series-levelling win ahead of the third Test in Melbourne starting on Boxing Day.

Australians celebrate the important victory

Tough, uncompromising, don’t take a backward step cricket from the entire team. What a brilliant win from 🇦🇺 bring on Boxing Day! — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 18, 2018

Congratulations Australia 👏🏼 you bloody beauty!! An exciting test match to watch, both teams fought hard. 1-1 #ausvsind https://t.co/8dDHVDEiWk — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 18, 2018

Played Australia. Hostile conditions at times made for compelling viewing and it’s a first Test win for Paine & Langer. Aus putting Newlands behind them and set up brilliantly at 1-1 for Boxing Day #AusvInd — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) December 18, 2018

Brilliant win Australia...A game where we saw hostile pace bowling, wonderful skilled spin and some courageous batting on both sides. The difference @NathLyon421

1-1 what a Box Day Test to relish! #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 18, 2018

999 - Australia have secured their 999th international victory across all formats and are now on the cusp of becoming the first team to reach 1,000 victories in international cricket. Lore.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0HlXdqrvp5 — OptaJason (@OptaJason) December 18, 2018

Where India lost the match

Australia's lower order (Nos. 7-11) in this Test scored 146 runs. Australia won this Test by 146 runs. #AUSvIND — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 18, 2018

20 wickets in a test match. The Indian openers and the bottom 4 accounted for 33 for 12 in this test. So 60% of the team came together to score 33 runs in the entire Perth test. There is only one result possible from there. #AUSvsIND — ChandrasekaranGanesh (@callchandru) December 18, 2018

India have huge issues at the top of the order and that often determines which way the team goes. And the tail is way too long. The fears that the bowling would take care of itself but the batting would struggle have come true here. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2018

Perth Test:

Ind: Extra pacer (Umesh) - 2/139

Aus: Lone spinner (Lyon) - 8/106



... and Virat says they didn't even consider the option of playing a spinner! #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 18, 2018

Wrong team selection for India , a long long tail and poor from the batters at the top. They were good in patches here but Australia were superb and it’s 1-1. India will need to up their game with a confident Australia now #AusvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 18, 2018

Plenty can be learned from a loss. India not only played 4 fast bowlers, but 4 number 11 batsmen who had to bat 8-9- 10-11 . Still Australia got 100 + start and India started poorly in both innings. Hope India can turn things around in Melbourne — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2018

India are a brilliant team with excellent batsmen & bowlers but they are a team of specialists. Their feeble lower order is a huge hindrance in the modern game where many bowlers are increasingly able batsmen - it is an area where Australia have a huge advantage. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vpyEu6siqK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 18, 2018

Paine’s got it right. Big difference between the two sides was century partnership between Harris and Finch on first morning. India’s opening pair has been a disaster — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2018

India have now lost nine Tests under the captaincy of Virat Kohli while chasing a target in the fourth innings of a Test - the joint most under any Indian captain alongside MAK Pataudi.#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018