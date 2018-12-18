Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters, who are going through a horrendous time in the league, have parted ways with coach David James after a lop-sided 6-1 loss to Mumbai City FC on Sunday.

“Kerala Blasters and David Benjamin James have decided to end their association on a mutual consent,” the club said in a statement. Club CEO Varun Tripuraneni said, “The club would like to thank David for his efforts towards the team and wishes him all the very best in his career.”

The former England goal-keeper joined the team in January 2018 as Head Coach and played an instrumental role in the team’s journey during ISL Season 4.

“I’d like to thank the management, players and all staff for their support during my stint with the club. I wish them the very best for the future. The fans here have been amazing and I’d like to thank them too for a memorable experience,” James was quoted as saying.

Not just on-field performances, Blasters have been hit by off-field woes as well this season with a fan boycott and the two worst attended home games in the club’s history.

The fans haven’t rallied to their team’s cause, producing a lukewarm response and that play-off spot seems farther away than ever. The two-time ISL runners-up are tottering with just one win from 12 games and are currently in eighth position in the standings with nine points.