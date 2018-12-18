IPL 2019 player auction, live updates: All eyes on young overseas stars and uncapped Indian players
Updates from the player auction for IPL 2019 which is happening in Jaipur.
Live updates
3:06 pm: “We have some good young players. Prithvi Shaw, Dhawan, Iyer our captain,” says former India player Mohammad Kaif, who is a part of the Delhi Capitals think-tank.
3.03 pm: Two uncapped Indian players who could transform their minimum base price to maximum output are Shivam Dube (Mumbai) and Varun Chakravarthy (Tamil Nadu).
Meanwhile, here’s a look at the most expensive Indian players in the auction today. (> Rs 50 lakh)
|Players
|Specialisation
|Reserve price (In Rs lakh)
|Jaydev Unadkat
|BOWLER
|150
|Axar Patel
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Yuvraj Singh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Wriddhiman Saha
|WICKETKEEPER
|100
|Mohammad Shami
|BOWLER
|100
|Naman Ojha
|WICKETKEEPER
|75
|Ishant Sharma
|BOWLER
|75
2.59 pm:
|Marquee players (Base price Rs 2 crore)
|Corey Anderson
|Sam Curran
|Colin Ingram
|Lasith Malinga
|Shaun Marsh
|Angelo Matthews
|Brendon McCullum
|D'Arcy Short
|Chris Woakes
|Eoin Morgan
2.54 pm: One big change for the auction this year, is a new auctioneer! Meet Mr. Hugh Edmeades...
2.47 pm: Couple of things we have heard from the telecast so far. First, we might not see Preity Zinta in the auction hall today, it seems. Which is a shame, because she is an entertainer for sure. KXIP will still be busiest team, no doubt.
There are also a few names that have been added to the list overnight. Eoin Morgan, England’s white-ball captain, is one of those.
2.41 pm: First things first, here’s what the teams are looking for today and how much money is left for each of them.
Who needs what in the auction
|Franchises
|Salary cap available
|Indian Slots
|Overseas Slots
|CSK
|8.40 cr
|2
|0
|DD
|25.50 cr
|7
|3
|KXIP
|36.20 cr
|11
|4
|KKR
|15.20 cr
|7
|5
|MI
|11.15 cr
|6
|1
|RR
|20.95cr
|6
|3
|RCB
|18.15 cr
|8
|2
|SRH
|9.70 cr
|3
|2
|Total
|145.25 cr
|50
|20
2.35 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the IPL 2019 player auction! For the second time in 2018, players go under the hammer for the Indian Premier League.
The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons.
The nine players in the Rs 2 crore bracket are Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short.
Teams are also likely to chase experienced overseas players such as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, who have put themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore category.
Indian all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will also feature in the same bracket.
A total of 70 players can be bought at the auction with 20 slots available for the the foreign players.
India Test regulars like Cheteswar Pujara and Ishant Sharma have also thrown their hat into the ring with base prices of Rs 50 and Rs 75 lakh respectively.
Alongside the big names, a host of uncapped Indian players will be up for grabs with some of them