Indian left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat attracted fierce bidding for the second auction in the running, as Rajasthan Royals retained him in their ranks with a bid of Rs 8.4 crore in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Unadkat, who was released by Royals after being bought for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore in the previous auction, attracted attention from Chennai Super Kings as well but ended up going to Royals when CSK decided to stop bidding at their purse limit.

Other big buys in the first session was Axar Patel and Mohit Sharma who were sold for Rs 5 crore to Delhi Capitals and CSK respectively.

West Indies players, who are expected to be available for the duration of the tournament, expectedly attracted bids with T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5 crore and Shimron Hetmyer was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.2 crore.

Nicholas Pooran, 22-year-old wicket-keeper, went to Kings XI Punjab who were the most active team as expected.

Follow details on our live blog here. This report will be updated during the course of the auction.