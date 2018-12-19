Tamil Nadu’s Varun Chakravarthy, unheralded architect-turned-cricketer, joined Jayadev Unadkat as the most expensive buy on Tuesday as both fetched sensational bids of Rs 8.4 crore.

Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian player in the previous auction, retained that tag this time around as well with Royals breaking the bank once again, albeit for Rs 3.1 crore lesser.

For Varun, it was 42 times his base price.

At the fag end of the auction, veteran Yuvraj Singh finally found a buyer at the IPL players’ auction that had an unmissable Caribbean flavour to it.

Varun, with a base price of Rs 20 lakh, went to Kings XI Punjab after a bidding war that also involved Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

KXIP, who had the maximum money going into the auction, also spent big on England all-rounder Sam Curran, buying him for Rs 7.2 crore, the most for an overseas player on Tuesday.

Here’s the complete list of players bought by the franchises.

Chennai Super Kings

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs) Mohit Sharma BOWLER 50 500 Ruturaj Gaikwad BATSMAN 20 20

Delhi Capitals

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs) Colin Ingram BATSMAN 200 640 Axar Patel ALL-ROUNDER 100 500 Ishant Sharma BOWLER 75 110 Hanuma Vihari BATSMAN 50 200 Keemo Paul ALL-ROUNDER 50 50 Sherfane Rutherford ALL-ROUNDER 40 200 Jalaj Saxena ALL-ROUNDER 20 20 Ankush Bains WICKETKEEPER 20 20 Nathu Singh BOWLER 20 20 Bandaru Ayyappa BOWLER 20 20

Kolkata Knight Riders

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs) Lockie Ferguson BOWLER 100 160 Joe Denly BATSMAN 100 100 Carlos Brathwaite ALL-ROUNDER 75 500 Harry Gurney BOWLER 75 75 Nikhil Naik WICKETKEEPER 20 20 Prithvi Raj Yarra BOWLER 20 20 Anrich Nortje BOWLER 20 20 Shrikant Mundhe ALL-ROUNDER 20 20

Kings XI Punjab

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs) Sam Curran ALL-ROUNDER 200 720 Mohammad Shami BOWLER 100 480 Moises Henriques ALL-ROUNDER 100 100 Nicholas Pooran WICKETKEEPER 75 420 Hardus Viljoen BOWLER 75 75 Oshane Thomas BOWLER 50 110 Varun Chakaravarthy ALL-ROUNDER 20 840 Sarfaraz Khan ALL-ROUNDER 20 25 Murugan Ashwin BOWLER 20 20 Arshdeep Singh BOWLER 20 20 Darshan Nalkande ALL-ROUNDER 20 30 Prabhsimran Singh WICKETKEEPER 20 480 Agnivesh Ayachi ALL-ROUNDER 20 20 Harpreet Brar ALL-ROUNDER 20 20

Mumbai Indians

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs) Lasith Malinga BOWLER 200 200 Yuvraj Singh ALL-ROUNDER 100 100 Barinder Sran BOWLER 50 340 Anmolpreet Singh BATSMAN 20 80 Pankaj Jaswal ALL-ROUNDER 20 20 Rasikh Dar BOWLER 20 20

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs) Gurkeerat Singh ALL-ROUNDER 50 50 Shimron Hetmyer BATSMAN 50 420 Heinrich Klaasen WICKETKEEPER 50 50 Devdutt Padikkal BATSMAN 20 20 Shivam Dube ALL-ROUNDER 20 500 Akshdeep Nath ALL-ROUNDER 20 340 Himmat Singh BATSMAN 20 65 Milind Kumar ALL-ROUNDER 20 20 Prayas Ray Barman ALL-ROUNDER 20 150

Rajasthan Royals

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs) Jaydev Unadkat BOWLER 150 840 Varun Aaron BOWLER 50 240 Ashton Turner ALL-ROUNDER 50 50 Liam Livingstone ALL-ROUNDER 50 50 Manan Vohra BATSMAN 20 20 Shubham Ranjane ALL-ROUNDER 20 20 Shashank Singh ALL-ROUNDER 20 30 Riyan Parag ALL-ROUNDER 20 20

Sunrisers Hyderabad