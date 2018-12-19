Tamil Nadu’s Varun Chakravarthy, unheralded architect-turned-cricketer, joined Jayadev Unadkat as the most expensive buy on Tuesday as both fetched sensational bids of Rs 8.4 crore.
Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian player in the previous auction, retained that tag this time around as well with Royals breaking the bank once again, albeit for Rs 3.1 crore lesser.
For Varun, it was 42 times his base price.
At the fag end of the auction, veteran Yuvraj Singh finally found a buyer at the IPL players’ auction that had an unmissable Caribbean flavour to it.
Varun, with a base price of Rs 20 lakh, went to Kings XI Punjab after a bidding war that also involved Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
KXIP, who had the maximum money going into the auction, also spent big on England all-rounder Sam Curran, buying him for Rs 7.2 crore, the most for an overseas player on Tuesday.
Here’s the complete list of players bought by the franchises.
Chennai Super Kings
| Name
| Specialist
| Base price (In Rs lakhs)
| Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
| Mohit Sharma
| BOWLER
| 50
| 500
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| BATSMAN
| 20
| 20
Delhi Capitals
| Name
| Specialist
| Base price (In Rs lakhs)
| Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
| Colin Ingram
| BATSMAN
| 200
| 640
| Axar Patel
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 100
| 500
| Ishant Sharma
| BOWLER
| 75
| 110
| Hanuma Vihari
| BATSMAN
| 50
| 200
| Keemo Paul
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 50
| 50
| Sherfane Rutherford
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 40
| 200
| Jalaj Saxena
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 20
| Ankush Bains
| WICKETKEEPER
| 20
| 20
| Nathu Singh
| BOWLER
| 20
| 20
| Bandaru Ayyappa
| BOWLER
| 20
| 20
Kolkata Knight Riders
| Name
| Specialist
| Base price (In Rs lakhs)
| Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
| Lockie Ferguson
| BOWLER
| 100
| 160
| Joe Denly
| BATSMAN
| 100
| 100
| Carlos Brathwaite
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 75
| 500
| Harry Gurney
| BOWLER
| 75
| 75
| Nikhil Naik
| WICKETKEEPER
| 20
| 20
| Prithvi Raj Yarra
| BOWLER
| 20
| 20
| Anrich Nortje
| BOWLER
| 20
| 20
| Shrikant Mundhe
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 20
Kings XI Punjab
| Name
| Specialist
| Base price (In Rs lakhs)
| Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
| Sam Curran
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 200
| 720
| Mohammad Shami
| BOWLER
| 100
| 480
| Moises Henriques
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 100
| 100
| Nicholas Pooran
| WICKETKEEPER
| 75
| 420
| Hardus Viljoen
| BOWLER
| 75
| 75
| Oshane Thomas
| BOWLER
| 50
| 110
| Varun Chakaravarthy
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 840
| Sarfaraz Khan
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 25
| Murugan Ashwin
| BOWLER
| 20
| 20
| Arshdeep Singh
| BOWLER
| 20
| 20
| Darshan Nalkande
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 30
| Prabhsimran Singh
| WICKETKEEPER
| 20
| 480
| Agnivesh Ayachi
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 20
| Harpreet Brar
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 20
Mumbai Indians
| Name
| Specialist
| Base price (In Rs lakhs)
| Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
| Lasith Malinga
| BOWLER
| 200
| 200
| Yuvraj Singh
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 100
| 100
| Barinder Sran
| BOWLER
| 50
| 340
| Anmolpreet Singh
| BATSMAN
| 20
| 80
| Pankaj Jaswal
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 20
| Rasikh Dar
| BOWLER
| 20
| 20
Royal Challengers Bangalore
| Name
| Specialist
| Base price (In Rs lakhs)
| Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
| Gurkeerat Singh
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 50
| 50
| Shimron Hetmyer
| BATSMAN
| 50
| 420
| Heinrich Klaasen
| WICKETKEEPER
| 50
| 50
| Devdutt Padikkal
| BATSMAN
| 20
| 20
| Shivam Dube
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 500
| Akshdeep Nath
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 340
| Himmat Singh
| BATSMAN
| 20
| 65
| Milind Kumar
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 20
| Prayas Ray Barman
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 150
Rajasthan Royals
| Name
| Specialist
| Base price (In Rs lakhs)
| Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
| Jaydev Unadkat
| BOWLER
| 150
| 840
| Varun Aaron
| BOWLER
| 50
| 240
| Ashton Turner
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 50
| 50
| Liam Livingstone
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 50
| 50
| Manan Vohra
| BATSMAN
| 20
| 20
| Shubham Ranjane
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 20
| Shashank Singh
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 30
| Riyan Parag
| ALL-ROUNDER
| 20
| 20
Sunrisers Hyderabad
| Name
| Specialist
| Base price (In Rs lakhs)
| Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
| Jonny Bairstow
| WICKETKEEPER
| 150
| 220
| Wriddhiman Saha
| WICKETKEEPER
| 100
| 120
| Martin Guptill
| BATSMAN
| 100
| 100