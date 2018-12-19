Tamil Nadu’s Varun Chakravarthy, unheralded architect-turned-cricketer, joined Jayadev Unadkat as the most expensive buy on Tuesday as both fetched sensational bids of Rs 8.4 crore.

Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian player in the previous auction, retained that tag this time around as well with Royals breaking the bank once again, albeit for Rs 3.1 crore lesser.

For Varun, it was 42 times his base price.

At the fag end of the auction, veteran Yuvraj Singh finally found a buyer at the IPL players’ auction that had an unmissable Caribbean flavour to it.

Varun, with a base price of Rs 20 lakh, went to Kings XI Punjab after a bidding war that also involved Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

KXIP, who had the maximum money going into the auction, also spent big on England all-rounder Sam Curran, buying him for Rs 7.2 crore, the most for an overseas player on Tuesday.

Here’s the complete list of players bought by the franchises.

Chennai Super Kings

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
Mohit Sharma BOWLER 50 500
Ruturaj Gaikwad BATSMAN 20 20

Delhi Capitals

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
Colin Ingram BATSMAN 200 640
Axar Patel ALL-ROUNDER 100 500
Ishant Sharma BOWLER 75 110
Hanuma Vihari BATSMAN 50 200
Keemo Paul ALL-ROUNDER 50 50
Sherfane Rutherford ALL-ROUNDER 40 200
Jalaj Saxena ALL-ROUNDER 20 20
Ankush Bains WICKETKEEPER 20 20
Nathu Singh BOWLER 20 20
Bandaru Ayyappa BOWLER 20 20

Kolkata Knight Riders

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
Lockie Ferguson BOWLER 100 160
Joe Denly BATSMAN 100 100
Carlos Brathwaite ALL-ROUNDER 75 500
Harry Gurney BOWLER 75 75
Nikhil Naik WICKETKEEPER 20 20
Prithvi Raj Yarra BOWLER 20 20
Anrich Nortje BOWLER 20 20
Shrikant Mundhe ALL-ROUNDER 20 20

Kings XI Punjab

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
Sam Curran ALL-ROUNDER 200 720
Mohammad Shami BOWLER 100 480
Moises Henriques ALL-ROUNDER 100 100
Nicholas Pooran WICKETKEEPER 75 420
Hardus Viljoen BOWLER 75 75
Oshane Thomas BOWLER 50 110
Varun Chakaravarthy ALL-ROUNDER 20 840
Sarfaraz Khan ALL-ROUNDER 20 25
Murugan Ashwin BOWLER 20 20
Arshdeep Singh BOWLER 20 20
Darshan Nalkande ALL-ROUNDER 20 30
Prabhsimran Singh WICKETKEEPER 20 480
Agnivesh Ayachi ALL-ROUNDER 20 20
Harpreet Brar ALL-ROUNDER 20 20

Mumbai Indians

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
Lasith Malinga BOWLER 200 200
Yuvraj Singh ALL-ROUNDER 100 100
Barinder Sran BOWLER 50 340
Anmolpreet Singh BATSMAN 20 80
Pankaj Jaswal ALL-ROUNDER 20 20
Rasikh Dar BOWLER 20 20

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
Gurkeerat Singh ALL-ROUNDER 50 50
Shimron Hetmyer BATSMAN 50 420
Heinrich Klaasen WICKETKEEPER 50 50
Devdutt Padikkal BATSMAN 20 20
Shivam Dube ALL-ROUNDER 20 500
Akshdeep Nath ALL-ROUNDER 20 340
Himmat Singh BATSMAN 20 65
Milind Kumar ALL-ROUNDER 20 20
Prayas Ray Barman ALL-ROUNDER 20 150

Rajasthan Royals

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
Jaydev Unadkat BOWLER 150 840
Varun Aaron BOWLER 50 240
Ashton Turner ALL-ROUNDER 50 50
Liam Livingstone ALL-ROUNDER 50 50
Manan Vohra BATSMAN 20 20
Shubham Ranjane ALL-ROUNDER 20 20
Shashank Singh ALL-ROUNDER 20 30
Riyan Parag ALL-ROUNDER 20 20

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Name Specialist Base price (In Rs lakhs) Price sold for (In Rs lakhs)
Jonny Bairstow WICKETKEEPER 150 220
Wriddhiman Saha WICKETKEEPER 100 120
Martin Guptill BATSMAN 100 100