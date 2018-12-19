The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association is likely to host a WTA event in Chennai early in 2020, its president and former India Davis Cupper Vijay Amritraj said on Wednesday.

“In the early part of 2020, we will try to do a WTA event in Chennai. I have already made the request. We are looking to do a similar kind of event that we did for the men (the ATP 250),” he told reporters in Chennai.

“I have already spoken to the WTA, they are very keen to come on board. In terms of money, to conduct the event, it will probably end up costing about half of the ATP event (the Chennai Open)... about Rs 6-7 crore. Talks have also been initiated with the state government,” he added.

Amritraj, who led India to two Davis Cup finals, said he was trying his best to get a world-class event to fill the void created by the ATP tournament being moved out of the city.

Amritraj also said there were plans to host a Legends event next year some time after the US Open, adding he wanted to rope in the likes of Mark Philippoussis and former Wimbledon champions Goran Ivanisevic and Richard Krajicek, among others.

“Potentially we are targetting a Legends event in the fall. The plan is get names like Mark Philippousis, Pat Rafter, Richard Krajicek and Goran Ivanisevic..it would probably be post the US Open.”

He said these kinds of events help inspire the children who attend, adding that there was a possibility of conducting clinics for the kids. Amritraj, who took over as the TNTA president earlier in September, said there were plans to take the game to the tier-2 cities in Tamil Nadu.