If Tottenham Hotspur’s comprehensive defeat of Everton confirmed their standing as genuine contenders in the Premier League title race, it also underlined the value of Son Heung-min to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The South Korea international was outstanding in the 6-2 victory at Goodison Park and will again be expected to exert his influence when Spurs attempt to apply further pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City when they face Bournemouth at Wembley on Wednesday.

Yet while Son’s emergence as one of the Premier League’s most effective forwards this season has strengthened the belief that Pochettino’s side can push the top two all the way, his form also highlights the potential impact of his absence when he departs for the AFC Asian Cup in January.

Spurs have already moved to limit the effect of the tournament by negotiating with the Korea Football Association that Son should be allowed to join up with international team-mates in the United Arab Emirates following the London club’s meeting with Manchester United on January 13, three weeks after foreign-based players would be expected to join the national squad.

His absence, though, will still be felt with Son set to miss league meetings with Fulham, Watford and Newcastle United, if South Korea advance to the final, as well as the League Cup semi-final second leg against capital rivals Chelsea and a potential FA Cup fifth-round tie.

At a crucial stage of the season, the loss of any senior player would be felt.

When that player has been performing as consistently as Son, the loss could affect Spurs’ chances of ending their wait for silverware under Pochettino.

The manager has a number of other match-winners he can turn to with Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura having shown already this season they are capable of turning games.

Fixture congestion

And as good as Son has been in recent weeks, Harry Kane remains Tottenham’s talisman.

But the South Korean has progressed to the extent that there is no doubt his loss will be keenly felt.

Against Everton, he scored twice but his contribution to England forward Kane’s second goal demonstrated why Son is now an integral member of Pochettino’s side. Drifting wide to collect a ball on the left, his first-time cross teed Kane up perfectly.

His goals at Goodison Park took his tally to five in his last six games, with Son’s fine goal against Leicester demonstrating he has the knack of providing a decisive intervention when Tottenham fail to click in their usual manner.

At least Pochettino can be relieved Son is available for the gruelling Christmas and New Year programme.

The Everton fixture marked the first in a tough schedule that will see Spurs play five games in 13 days and the manager will draw on his squad depth to limit the effects of fatigue.

An international tournament will add to the demands on Son, but if he is able to maintain the form and fitness he has showed during the first half of the season when he returns from the Asian Cup, Tottenham’s prospects of success will only be strengthened.

Mooy ruled out of Asian Cup

Australia’s Asian Cup defence has been dealt a blow with Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy ruled out of the tournament after a second opinion on a knee injury confirmed the worst.

Mooy has been in top form this season, but suffered ligament damage in his right knee playing against Arsenal earlier this month.

Huddersfield initially sidelined him until February, but he is such a key player for Australia that they insisted on getting a second opinion from an independent specialist.

“It is disappointing to lose Aaron for the tournament,” said Socceroos coach Graham Arnold in a statement late Monday.

“However, it was important that we left no stone unturned in exploring every option to get Aaron on the pitch for Australia in the United Arab Emirates.”

Mooy needs at least another month to recover and with the Asian Cup starting on January 5, Arnold decided it wasn’t worth risking him.

“In a best-case scenario, this would mean he would not be ready to play until after the quarter-final stage,” he said.

“With so many games in such a short period we felt it would be best to bring in a player that is fully fit and ready to go from the outset.”

James Jeggo, who plays the Austrian Bundesliga for FK Austria Wien, has been added to the squad as cover.

Australia are in Group B, along with Jordan, Syria and Palestine. They are due to assemble in the UAE from December 26.