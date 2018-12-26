Making a confident start to his Test career, opener Mayank Agarwal stroked a good-looking 76 and took India to 123/2 at tea on the opening day of the third match against Australia at the MCG, in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Agarwal fell short of a century on debut after looking largely untroubled but it was still the second highest score by an Indian opener making his debut away from home.

Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 33 at tea after India lost make-shift opener Hanuma Vihari (8) in the first session.

This was after India won the toss and opted to bat on a docile pitch, putting its sixth opening pairing in 2018, and fifth in 11 overseas Tests this year.

But it proved effective as Vihari and Agarwal put on 40 runs after batting out 18.5 overs, India’s longest opening stand in terms of balls faced in Test cricket across Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa since December 2010 when Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir had batted out 29.3 overs against the Proteas at Centurion.

Agarwal - brought in after failures for KL Rahul and Murali Vijay - batted with confidence, mostly playing with straight bat and treating the balls on merit. The pitch turned out to be a batting beauty. The Australian pacers had to bend their back to get the Kookaburra ball to rise sharply.

Agarwal also showed good intent against Australia’s best bowler in this series so far, Nathan Lyon, starting off with a couple of cover drives before hitting a six over wide long on deep in the second session to bring the crowd to its feet.

It was a debut to remember for the Karnataka batsman, all said and done.

Fine debut for Mayank Agarwal. May not have been a hundred but he played like he belonged. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2018

Like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut against Australia at the mature age of 27, with much experience at the first class level. Mayank’s first Test innings may not have the dash of Dhawan’s, but it has been equally impressive, given the state of the series. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) December 26, 2018

Terrific knock.

Till this innings - Indian openers made 97 runs in 8 innings on this tour.

So, technically:

4(Rahul + Vijay) - 21 = 1 Mayank Agarwal.#AUSvIND — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 26, 2018

Sponsor-less bat. Special feels — Sidvee (@sidvee) December 26, 2018

Mayank Agarwal across three formats since last season

FC - 1918 runs, ave 71.03, 6 100s, 7 50s

List A - 1747 runs, ave 58.23, 7 100s, 6 50s

T20s - 378 runs, ave 19.89, 3 50s

---------

Total: 4043 runs, ave 53.19, 13 100s, 16 50s#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 26, 2018

Very impressive debut from Mayank Agarwal. However, the biggest challenge for any batsman is not on debut but after he plays a few games. That’s when bowling units figure out and look to execute their plans for you. #INDvsAUS — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) December 26, 2018

Mayank Agarwal



- tons of runs in the domestic circuit.

- picked for WI series but not given a game & then dropped for Oz series.

- Flies in to Oz as a replacement for Shaw.

- 2nd Indian opener to debut in AUS.

- 50 in your 1st innings in a boxing day test.



Well played Mayank. — Clive (@vanillawallah) December 26, 2018

So the first 50 from an Indian opener in this series has come from a debutant. Well batted, Mayank Agarwal — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 26, 2018

It's not only new-comers who score against India. Some new-comers also score FOR India.



50 for Mayank. Played, sir.#AUSvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 26, 2018

Amazing to see Mayank Agarwal transformation. I remember seeing him as a slogger for RCB in IPL. He has made a mark for himself in domestic circuit scoring heaps of runs. He has started his test career on a bright note today #AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest — Sriram (@SriramARR) December 26, 2018

Excellent knock by Mayank - highest score on debut by an Indian in Australia. He can be very proud of his effort today. For once, Kohli isn’t walking out to bat at 10/2. Well batted, Sixer! #BoxingDayTest #MCG #AUSVIND — Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) December 26, 2018

Don't worry Mayank Agarwal, you'll get the advertising sticker in the next match.#AUSvIND — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 26, 2018