Dale Styen became the most successful South African bowler in history as he broke the record for most Test wickets in the first Test against Pakistan on Wednesday. The fast bowler got Fakhar Zaman caught behind by Dean Elgar on 12 to claim his 422nd Test wicket, surpassing former captain Shaun Pollock, who retired in 2008.
In a touching moment, Pollock was in the commentary box as Steyn got the wicket and raised a thumbs up to the pacer. “He goes on top of the pile, long live the king,” he said on air as Steyn was congratulated by his teammates with Kagiso Rabada lifting the veteran on his shoulders.
The 35-year-old, playing in his 89th Test, seemed set to take the record when he played in two Tests in Sri Lanka earlier this year but could only take two wickets to tie with Pollock. He is currently joint eleventh in the all-time list of wicket-takers in Test cricket. Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who retired in 2010, heads the list with 800 while the top fast bowler is current England opening bowler James Anderson with 565.
AB de Villiers was one of the first to wish his former teammate as tributes poured in for the remarkable fast bowler, including from the man whose record he broke.
Some things never change though...