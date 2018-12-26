Dale Styen became the most successful South African bowler in history as he broke the record for most Test wickets in the first Test against Pakistan on Wednesday. The fast bowler got Fakhar Zaman caught behind by Dean Elgar on 12 to claim his 422nd Test wicket, surpassing former captain Shaun Pollock, who retired in 2008.

In a touching moment, Pollock was in the commentary box as Steyn got the wicket and raised a thumbs up to the pacer. “He goes on top of the pile, long live the king,” he said on air as Steyn was congratulated by his teammates with Kagiso Rabada lifting the veteran on his shoulders.

The 35-year-old, playing in his 89th Test, seemed set to take the record when he played in two Tests in Sri Lanka earlier this year but could only take two wickets to tie with Pollock. He is currently joint eleventh in the all-time list of wicket-takers in Test cricket. Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who retired in 2010, heads the list with 800 while the top fast bowler is current England opening bowler James Anderson with 565.

AB de Villiers was one of the first to wish his former teammate as tributes poured in for the remarkable fast bowler, including from the man whose record he broke.

Dale Steyn, we salute you! What a man, what a player. Fitting that “Simply the best” is playing at Supersport Park, where everything started! Congrats legend @DaleSteyn62 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 26, 2018

The man who flattened my Off Stump with his 1st Test wicket is now the leading wicket taker in SA Test History ... Well done @DaleSteyn62 ... Great bowler & top man ... #Steyn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 26, 2018

Most wkts for each team in Test cricket



🇦🇺 S Warne (708)

🇧🇩 Shakib (205)

🇬🇧 J Anderson (565)

🇮🇳 A Kumble (619)

🇳🇿 R Hadlee (431)

🇵🇰 Wasim Akram (414)

🇿🇦 D Steyn (422*)

🇱🇰 M Muralitharan (795)

🇯🇲 C Walsh (519)

🇿🇼 H Streak (216) — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 26, 2018

Dale Steyn took his 400th Test wicket on 30 July 2015. It has taken him 1245 days get the next 22 wickets to go past Shaun Pollock's SA record. This is just his 9th Test in that time. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) December 26, 2018

I’ve been absolutely gagging to see Steyn in Tests again. Been far too long without him consistently in this South African team. Hope we have a good few more years of him yet... https://t.co/eTpt6dXtfi — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 26, 2018

There it is! Wicket #422 for Dale Steyn. Becomes South Africa's highest wicket-taker, going past Shaun Pollock.



Steyn gets picked up by his team-mates to celebrate the occasion. This was a long time coming and the wait was excruciating. #SAvPAK — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 26, 2018

.@DaleSteyn62 finally gets there. Patience and perseverance pay off. 422 and counting. #SAvsPak — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) December 26, 2018

Never thought I'd be so happy seeing a player from other country becoming their highest wicket taker. Congrats Steyn gun. 422 wickets in 89 games is insane. — Ro 🔯 (@TheShastriWay) December 26, 2018

Pollock thumbs up Steyn after getting 422 test wicket.



WHAT A MOMENT. pic.twitter.com/oM7TXL3dHt — Johns 🎅 (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2018

