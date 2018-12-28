In the finals played late on Thursday, Heena Sidhu representing Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), emerged triumphant in the women’s 10m air pistol second trial (T2), getting the better of Shweta Singh, also of ONGC, 243.7 to 238.

Heena had equaled the qualification world record in the first trial earlier in the week with a score of 587.

Manu Bhaker, who won the first trial in the 10m air pistol event, continued to excel, winning the women’s 10m air pistol junior event’s second trials. Haryana’s Manu beat Esha Singh of Telengana by a margin of 241.5-241.1.

Other key results from Friday’s trials include Punjab’s Fateh Singh Dhillon’s victory in junior Men’s and men’s 50m Rifle Prone second trials.

Uttar Pradesh’s Devanshi Dhama won the youth women’s 10m pistol event (second trials), scoring 237.6 points. Esha, with 235.5 points, finished second.