Former captain Rahul Dravid, on Saturday, hailed the current Indian bowling attack and said its ability to take 20 wickets in a Test has given a huge fillip to the team.

The Indian bowlers have been in fine form Down Under in the current series, as they have been all year.

“It is fantastic to see the kind of bowling we’ve been doing. We’ve consistently been taking 20 wickets, and we look like taking 20 wickets in every Test,” Dravid was quoted as saying by PTI.

The bowling attack had taken 240 wickets in 2018 by the end of Australia’s first innings, which is the most for India in a calendar year ever.

“When you start a Test knowing your bowling attack can take 20 wickets, it gives you a huge fillip. At the moment, we’ve got four or five guys (fast bowlers). The bench strength in the fast bowling department is pretty good,” he added.

Dravid, the coach of India ‘A’ and under-19 teams, also praised Cheteshwar Pujara for his form in the ongoing series against Australia. Much like the former No 3 batsman, Pujara put on a match-winning display in Adelaide in the first Test and has scored another century in the third Test in Melbourne.

“He has been brilliant in the series. If we go on to win tomorrow (Sunday). He, then, would’ve played two match-winning innings in two Test matches that India has won. I think it’s terrific, the way he has come back after not being picked for the first Test match in England,” he said after the final of the Chennai leg of the Junior Super Kings T20 tournament.

He also had a piece of advice for the youngsters to learn from every game.

“Every game is a learning experience. This is a journey. You are lucky to be playing such tournaments. These are opportunities to learn,” Dravid said.

“The higher you go, it is about the mind. You need to learn to handle pressure. The people who will stand out are those who can handle the pressure better.”