The top-seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan started their first ATP Tour tournament together with a dominating first round win at the Tata Open Maharashtra on Tuesday. The all-Indian pair will not take on Indian veteran Leander Paes and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the next round.

Playing on Court 1, the top seeds beat Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri 6-1, 6-2 in just over 50 minutes, without losing their serve even once.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Mexican pair won their first round match against David Marrero and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo 6-3, 6-4, without facing a single break point.

The quarter-final clash between the veterans of Indian doubles will be a big-ticket match on Thursday.

The only other Indian pair in doubles are wildcard entrants Arjun Kadhe and N Sriram Balaji, who will play Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, who beat Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja in the first round.

Men’s Doubles – 1st Round

D Molchanov/ Zelenay d P Andujar/ R Carballes Baena 6-1,6-4

(1) R Bopanna/ D Sharan d R Albot/ M Jaziri 6-1, 6-2

S. Bolelli (ITA) / I. Dodig d [3] M. Arevalo / J. Cerretani 6-4, 5-7, 10-7

L Paes/ / M. Reyes-Varela d D. Marrero/ H. Podlipnik-Castillo 6-3, 6-4