Renowned cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who was instrumental in shaping the career of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, and Ajit Agarkar, among others, died on Wednesday in Mumbai, aged 87.

Achrekar was conferred with the Dhronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010 by the Indian government. The veteran’s methods have earned him widespread praise as he mentored a long line of Mumbai cricketers in their formative years before making their international debuts.

Achrekar was most famous as Tendulkar’s coach. The batting legend and former India captain, on multiple occasions, had underlined the importance of Achrekar in his life. Tendulkar had started training with Achrekar in Mumbai at the age of 11.

After his death on Wednesday, Twitter saluted one of the Mumbai cricket maidans’ famous sons.

The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar. Not only did he produce great cricketers, but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense. pic.twitter.com/mK0nQODo6b — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar Sir , who was instrumental in giving a jewel to Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/qUZzG5Guf9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 2, 2019

Condolences to his family and loved ones on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar sir, who shaped and gave us a gift called Sachin Tendulkar ! pic.twitter.com/S7LIhNV4rh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 2, 2019

Very very sad news: Ramakant Acharekar, the man who was a guru to many Indian test stars, starting with the legendary @sachin_rt is no more.. will never forget him on his scooter, cap on, ready smile;

Incredible passion for game.. Mumbai’s maidan cricket loses a Colossus RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 2, 2019

Ramakant Achrekar is no more. Deepest condolensces to the family and to his students including Sachin Pravin Amre and Atul Ranade. Will forever live in peoples hearts in India. Thanks Sir for all you did for Indian cricket. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2019

The man who polished #SachinTendulkar God-given talent, Ramakant Achrekar has left this world. How many Test cricketers has he given from Mumbai. Tendulkar, Kambli, Chandu Pandit, Amre, Agarkar, Powar, Dighe. There could be more. An institution among coaches. #achrekar RIP sir — Ninad Chaudhari (@Ninad988) January 2, 2019

Thank you Ramakant Achrekar sir - for nurturing and producing the God of cricket...RIP #RamakantAchrekar @sachin_rt — Master Jack (@jackmaster33) January 2, 2019

Bodies perish but deeds always stay in the world with our name. No amount of respect & gratitude could be enough for what you've done for Cricket,especially Indian Cricket.Thanks for ur services #RamakantAchrekar sir & for giving us,our Kohinoor @sachin_rt

May ur soul #RIP pic.twitter.com/jYYkQ6hi3v — Mohak Chaudhary (@Mohak461) January 2, 2019

The man who polished #SachinTendulkar God-given talent, Ramakant Achrekar has left this world. How many Test cricketers has he given from Mumbai. Tendulkar, Kambli, Chandu Pandit, Amre, Agarkar, Powar, Dighe. There could be more. An institution among coaches. #achrekar RIP sir — Ninad Chaudhari (@Ninad988) January 2, 2019

The world knew Ramakant Acharekar because of @sachin_rt. But, the world knows Sachin Tendulkar because of Ramakant Acharekar. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) January 2, 2019