India legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are among 30 cricketers who may suffer financial losses from Australian company Spartan Sports, Times of India reported on Sunday.

A recent court ruling in Australia ordered the sports gear and equipment company to be liquidated, which in turn is expected to affect the players affiliated with Spartan Sports.

The report also stated that SSG (wholesale) Australia PTY – a trading entity of Spartan – was liquidated recently as a part of a court order.

So far, Dhoni has been paid just four installments of a Rs 20 crore bat deal between 2013 and 2016.

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and West Indies veteran Chris Gayle are the other big names associated with the brand. Spartan Sports owes creditors to the tune of Rs 60 crore and the players could suffer major losses if the liquidation process gets underway.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who had signed a bat sponsorship deal with the Sydney-based company, stopped using the Spartan logo on his bat during the final phase of his career. It is learnt that it was due to non-payments of dues from the company to Spartan.

Another former Australian cricketer, pacer Mitchell Johnson went a step further and filed a case against Spartan.