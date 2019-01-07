The hockey domestic season for this year kicked off with the 9th Hockey India Senior National Hockey Championship 2019 (Men) B Division on Monday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with teams scoring big wins.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (MPHA) beat Hockey Bihar 9-0 in the first Pool A match. Priyobata Talem (5’), Adarsh Hardua (12’), Ahmad (15’), Sourabh Pasine (38’), Shreyas Dhupe (41’), Dinachandra Moirangthem (43’), Sahil Chourey (45’), Vikas Rajak (56’), Vivek Sagar Prasad (57’) scored for MPHA.

In a Pool C match, Central Secretariat beat Hockey Gujarat 20-1. Goals for Central Secretariat were scored by Umar Mohammed (7’, 19’, 29’, 30’, 40’, 48’), M Gunasekar (5’,18’, 54’), Dharambir Yadav (7’, 24’, 50’),Shariq Mohammad (6’,38’), Govind Singh Rawat (22’,40’),Felix BAA (14’), Arunkumar T (17’), Pawan Kumar Sahani (56’) and Arunkumar T (59’). For Hockey Gujarat, Chintan Patel scored the lone goal in the 37th minute.

Telangana Hockey beat Hockey Uttarakhand (5-3) in a Pool A match. Sampath Mylaram (16’), Srinivas Peddiwar (21’, 36’), Ramkrishna Bodigum (33’), Vineeth Motapothula (40’) scored for the winning team while Saurabh Patwal (42’, 43’) and Vikas Pant (44’) scored for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In a Pool C match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh drew with Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-2. Naga Upendra Galla (23’) and Veera Yedia (50’) scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh while Shivam Baghmare (59’) and Prakash Singh Rawat (60’) scored Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 6-2 in Pool B. Love Light Kujur (7’, 18’), Rohit Besra (9’), Masidas Mundu (13’), Albert Dungdung (27’), Loyel Topno (48’) scored for Hockey Jharkhand. Karanjit Singh (39’, 44’) scored for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In a Pool D match, Bengaluru Hockey Association beat Tripura Hockey 20-0. HT Ramesh (3’), Kusha Gowda (12’, 15’, 26’, 32’, 35’, 45’), Shreyas GR (14’), V Raja (36’, 43’, 44’, 56’), Stalin Abilash C (46’, 52’), Harish Mutagar (47’), Karthik Mahalingam (53’) scored for the winning team.

In another Pool B match, Manipur Hockey drew with Sashastra Seema Bal. For Manipur Hockey, Suresh Singh Shurenshangbam (15’, 39’), Mani Singh H (60’) and for Sashastra Seema Bal, Naveen Kumar scored a hat-trick to draw the match and split the points.

The second match of Pool D saw Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Major Port Sports Control Board 3-2. For Chhattisgarh Hockey, Karthik Yadav (17’), Khushal Yadav (29’), Shukdev Nirmalkar (52’) scored in their win while for Major Port Sports Control Board Jay Rathore (11’, 60’) scored a brace but in vein.