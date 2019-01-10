The Pro Volleyball League announced the schedule for its first edition beginning February 2 in Kochi. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the finals of 67th National Championships in Chennai.

The ticket sale was also opened on Thursday for the 21-day league which will see six teams competing in Kochi and Chennai. Kochi Blue Spikers will take on U Mumba Volley in the first match of the league while the final is scheduled to take place on February 22 in Chennai.

The first season will see a total of 18 matches where each team will play against each other in a round robin format. The 18 matches are divided in two legs to be held in the two cities.

Kochi will host the first twelve matches while the remaining six matches, including the two semi finals and the final, are going to be held in Chennai.

The tickets have been priced at Rs. 300 while season passes will be made available at a 30% discount and the early bird tickets will be available at a 20% discount. All tickets will be available on Paytm and Insider.in from Thursday onwards.

The inaugural edition of the league will see six franchises vying for the title. Ahmedabad Defenders is owned by Bonhomie Sports Event Mgmt. Ltd., Kerala’s Calicut Heroes is owned by Beacon Sports while the Chennai Spartans is owned by Chennai Spartans Pvt. Ltd. U Mumba Volley is owned by U Sports, who also own a team in the Kabaddi league while Black Hawks Hyderabad is owned by Agile Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Thomas Muthoot owns the Kochi franchise called the Kochi Blue Spikers.

All the matches will be broadcasted live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 and will be streamed live on Sony LIV.