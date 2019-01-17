The Delhi Dynamos on Thursday issued a clarification that Lallianzuala Chhangte’s trial spell at Viking FK is yet to be confirmed.

The capital-based Indian Super League club did confirm that it had indeed received from the Norwegian club based in the city of Stavanger. The club finished first in the 1.divisjon last season and have been promoted to the EliteSerien, Norwegian football’s top flight.

Following the various media reports about Delhi Dynamos winger Lallianzuala Chhangte heading on trial to Viking FK at the end of this month, the club would like to clarify that it receives various proposals on trials for their players owing to its vast network through embassies, global football clubs and Aspire and on the same lines has received a proposal from Viking FK for Chhangte. The club is currently examining the proposal and will take a decision on this proposal in the next few days. Delhi Dynamos would like to deny the multiple media reports floating around on the internet that suggests or indicates that a decision has been taken by the club surrounding the trial of their player. Delhi Dynamos assures that it will do the best for its players keeping the interests of the club in mind. — Full statement from Delhi Dynamos

Chhangte, the 21-year-old has been one of the bright spots in a difficult campaign for the Dynamos, as they sit ninth in the table with seven points to their name.