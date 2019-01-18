Five months after marrying the girl who accused him of rape , table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh faces charges of physical and mental torture from his wife, the Times of India reported on Friday.

Tulika Dutta filed an FIR in Kolkata on Wednesday against the player, his parents and other family members. Ghosh, however, has denied the allegations.

Speaking to the newspaper, Ghosh’s wife said, “A few days ago, I was assaulted and bled from my finger, but they claimed I had cut myself while peeling potatoes and that I was attempting suicide. His family members turned so abusive and intimidating that my brother had to come and take me home from our Baghajatin house. Having thought over the situation for the past two days, I decided to lodge a complaint last night.”

Ghosh, who had become the youngster national champion back in 2013, was accused of rape by Dutta, who was then 18-year-old, in March. Though the 25-year-old Olympian had denied rape allegations, claiming that his relationship with the girl was consensual, a case was registered under the POSCO Act as the girl was a minor during the period she claimed she was raped by the player.

The Table Tennis Federation of India had then suspended Ghosh and left him left out of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games squads.

Ghosh, however, married the girl in August last year and his suspension was revoked in December, after the rape case against the player was also withdrawn. He also played the senior nationals in Cuttack earlier this month.

Ghosh said he would seek legal advice on how to deal with the allegations. “I am shocked. Even two days back, she told me normally that she wanted to go home. And then she decided to go to police station. I will seek legal help. I need to take bail, I guess. Even today, she spoke to me,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.