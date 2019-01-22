The Star Sports promo for the upcoming India versus New Zealand series is as you would expect it to be. It pits the series as a battle between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Of course, they are the two captains and it helps that their first names are involved in the buildup: It’s King Kohli against King Kane.

But, in an ideal world where promos are not just about drama and rivalry, the broadcaster would have done well to focus on another New Zealand cricketer, if they had to pick just one.

Ross Taylor.

The New Zealand number four has been in incredible form for a while now but in the last few months, he has taken it up a few notches, especially in the 50-over format. His numbers since January 2018 tell you a story – only Virat Kohli has a better average in that period (minimum 500 runs scored).

Best ODI batting averages since Jan 2018 Player Inns Runs (100s / 50s) Ave Virat Kohli 17 1355 (7/3) 112.91 Ross Taylor

13 920 (3/6) 92 Tamim Iqbal 12 684 (2/6) 85.5 Rohit Sharma 22 1215 (6/3) 71.47 Shai Hope 18 875 (3/3) 67.3 Fakhar Zaman 18 900 (2/6) 64.28 Shaun Marsh 10 640 (4/1) 64 Imam-ul-Haq 14 758 (3/4) 63.16 Callum MacLeod (Scotland) 11 534 (2/2) 59.33 Joe Root 24 946 (3/5) 59.12 Criteria: Minimum 500 runs

And sample this. His last six ODI scores read: 137, 90, 54, 86*, 80, 181*

Taylor is also the one batsman who has consistently delivered at number four in ODIs, a problem area not just for India. Since 2015 World Cup, Taylor is the top-scorer at this crucial position, and one of only two batsmen to score more than 2000 runs.

Most runs at No 4 in ODIs since 2015 World Cup Player Inns Runs (100s / 50s) Ave Ross Taylor 48 2580 (8/15) 69.72 Eoin Morgan 51 2231 (4/16) 50.7 Mushfiqur Rahim 38 1587 (4/10) 52.9 AB de Villiers 28 1268 (4/6) 52.83 Dinesh Chandimal 27 973 (2/7) 42.3



Taylor’s incredible form is down to an eye surgery at the end of 2016 that helped him see the ball better.

“The eye operation’s probably played a bit of a part in reading spinners out of the hand,” Taylor said. “I was never a fan of day-night games before that. I hated batting under lights. I always found spinners and people who bowled change of pace quite hard to pick up because of my eye. Since then I’ve been able to see it.

According to ESPNCricinfo, his average against spin has skyrocketed to 112 since the surgery, which comes in especially handy as he bats at no 4 in ODIs and faces a lot of spin. That is precisely why he will be a prized wicket for India. Taking wickets in the middle-overs has been one of the most important factors in India’s rise as a ODI force. And Taylor (along with Williamson, of course) will put that to test.