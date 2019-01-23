The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday decided to rest skipper Virat Kohli for the last two One-day Internationals of the five-match series against New Zealand and the three Twenty20 Internationals that follow.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma will take over the reigns during his absence. Following the New Zealand tour, India play a ODI series against Australia at home before the Indian Premier League season kicks off.

The BCCI, in a press release, stated that Kohli’s workload over the past few months was the reason behind the decision. “Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” said BCCI.

BCCI also stated that there will be no replacement for Kohli in the squad for the New Zealand series. India currently lead the five-match series 1-0 after routing the Kiwis by eight wickets in Napier.