Speaking at the second NBA India women’s academy camp in New Delhi, Jennifer Azzi, 1996 Olympic gold medallist, had high praise for Sanjana Ramesh and stated that the Indian international was an example for the players in the camp.

“With the second edition of the camp being held here, players understand the opportunity that is there for them. With Sanjana paving the way after coming through the last camp, she can be a role model for all the campers here,” said Azzi.

Rising basketball star Ramesh believes that more women’s basketball should be shown on television to encourage the playing culture in the country.

Ramesh, who was selected on a National Collegiate Athletic Association scholarship, said, “I watched most of my women’s basketball through YouTube. I watch a lot of NBA, but I think having the WNBA being shown on TV will be useful to aspiring basketball players like me.”

After leading the Indian under-16 team to the Asia Cup division B title, Ramesh was spotted by Blair Hardiek, Technical Director at the NBA women’s academy and former Associate head coach at the University of San Francisco. The 17-year-old will be heading to the Northern Arizona University, making her only the second woman to be awarded a NCAA basketball scholarship after Kavita Akula.

“I think it’s a misconception that Indians are not tall enough to play basketball. I mean look at Kavita Akula. She was 5 [feet] 3 [inches]. Our players have their own strengths and should play according to them,” Ramesh asserts. Incidentally, it was her speed and skill from range that make her a versatile player.

From hobby to basketball scholarship

Often played in the Power Forward position, Ramesh picked up the sport at 12 as a ‘hobby’. “I just wanted to play, wanted to play another sport. I was always interested in trying out different disciplines,” she says.

A factor that Ramesh attributes to her rapid growth in the sport is the availability of basketball courts across Bengaluru, having played ‘all over’ from locations near her home in Bannerghatta Road to Malleshwaram.

Azzi spoke about the same factor when asked about the growth of the women’s sport in the country. “They need easy access spots. It is simple really, you need players, a ball and a hoop. We are hoping more facilities are available for these young women to hone their skills,” she stated.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member also drew on her experiences, stating she was exposed to basketball at home. “We watched ball, I was given opportunities to play, that’s how we grow. Parents in India need to understand the importance of basketball education. Along with those shift changes, we hope to see the growth of the playing culture,” said Azzi, stressing on the importance of the parents as stakeholders in the sport.

“I was given a lot of support at home. My mother, a retired Chartered Accountant, drove me to and fro practice,” says Ramesh, who also plays the violin and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. The years of dancing, she says, have helped with the power in her legs.

Now preparing for her grade 12 examinations, Ramesh is hoping to meet her idols Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi when heads to the United States. “Taurasi plays for the Phoenix Mercury and they’re based very close to the college [NAU]. I hope I get to see them play.”

Asked about what she will if she comes face to face with her idol, her face lights up. “I would like to play her. I would love a game.”

Having taken the first step in her fledgling career, Ramesh will hope to play that game of pick-up soon.