It’s not for nothing that the Australian Open is called the Happy Slam. Firstly, it underlines the beginning of a new tennis year. Players and fans pour in from around the world to witness and take part in the buzz in and around the tennis courts of Melbourne that lasts a little more than a fortnight in January. Of course, this requires a lot of sunscreen, for the temperature is almost always as high as the excitement level of the players and fans.

Secondly, it seems to be the least sober of all the Majors. Roland Garros, with its crushed red brick dust, seems to be a place of proper combat. Wimbledon in whites is all too pristine. And, the US Open in New York is a tad too glitzy. The Australian Open, on the other hand, is associated with sunshine (sometimes, a little too much) and smiles. And, this year, too, had some memorable moments that justified its epithet.

Let’s start with the men’s champ himself. There might not be a lot of better mimics on the men’s tour than the world No 1. After winning a record-breaking seventh men’s singles title, here’s Novak Djokovic being, well, Novak Djokovic:-

Looks like Djokovic is not the only crazy guy in his team. This is what he and his coach Marián Vajda were up to before the men’s singles final:

“Yeah, that’s my coach.”



Novak and coach Marián Vajda are living their best life ahead of the #AusOpen final 🤣



(Via @DjokerNole - Instagram) pic.twitter.com/tXM6TamcMu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019

Djokovic was scintillating to watch on court. Off it, he was, at times, endearing.

A fan didn't have anything for him to sign, so @DjokerNole took off his jacket, signed it and gave it away 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/DjbaJAHsUr — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

Naomi Osaka’s having the time of her life. If there were any notions of her being a ‘One Slam Wonder’, she shattered it with a second straight Major win. But did you know Osaka could have been studying dolphins, whales and turtles instead of playing tennis?

Women’s champion Osaka, self-admittedly, is not so good with speeches. She fumbles a bit, she’s slightly awkward. But she manages to evoke smiles and applause every single tie, as did with this classy winner’s speech after beating Petra Kvitova in a three-set battle.

"Huge congrats to Petra. I've always wanted to play you. You've been through so much, honestly I wouldn't have wanted this to be our first match."@Naomi_Osaka_ is all class 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/8WxY6PVNc2 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019

It isn’t a big deal if Rafael Nadal gets through the first round of a Grand Slam in straight sets (even if he’s coming back from an injury break). So, a journalist is not to be faulted entirely for nodding off at the post-match press conference. But, unfortunately for him, the Spaniard spotted it and what ensues is one of the funniest moments of this year’s Australian Open.

Before he does battle with Novak Djokovic for the trophy, let's look back to one of the best @RafaelNadal moments at #AusOpen 2019.



😴😂 pic.twitter.com/GA4nB5kvwJ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

Souvenirs from the Australian Open are worth a fight, right? This tussle between two women in the crowd for Aryna Sabalenka’s headband... became a little too dramatic.

This is the greatest thing I’ve seen at the #AusOpen⁠ ⁠!



Two old ladies fighting over Aryna Sabalenka’s headband, which she threw into the crowd! 😂



Security came and escorted both women from the stadium. They also took the headband away as neither of the ladies would let go. pic.twitter.com/tv0I2mdaTt — Jedd Zetzer (@JeddZetzer) January 16, 2019

The moment of triumph finally arrives for Katie Boulter after a three-set battle... Oops, not yet!

NEW TIE BREAK RULES CLAIM THEIR FIRST VICTIM!



Katie Boulter was celebrating her victory in the third set breaker before realising she still had three points to win! 😬



She did go on to win the match. Phew... #AusOpen #9WWOS pic.twitter.com/BUJe920wRJ — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 14, 2019

Well, we all have days like this at work, don’t we?

You could be one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but make sure you carry your accreditation card, mister!

The Rod Laver Arena enthralls one and all. Even the person its named after.