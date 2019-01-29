Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has donated $34,000 to the crowd-funding campaign launched to conduct a private search for missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala.

The campaign, which was launched after the police authorities abandoned the search for the ex-Nantes forward, has also seen other footballers including Mbappe’s PSG team-mate Adrian Rabiot and Marseille’s Dmitri Payet come forward and contribute, according to a CNN report.

Sala, who had completed a club record $19.3 million move to Cardiff City, was flying in a plane to the Welsh capital when it disappeared from radar near the Channel Islands. Sala’s family included sister Romina urged the authorities to re-consider the termination of the search for the Argentine footballer.

Police from Guernsey abandoned the search on Thursday. Other players, including Bordeaux’s Valentin Vada and Leganes’ Uruguayan attacker Diego Rolan, also requested authorities to continue the search.

Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi had urged investigators on Friday to resume the search for missing striker Emiliano Sala after police called off rescue operations and admitted the chances of finding him were “extremely remote”.

“While there is the possibility, a shred of hope, we ask that you please #NoDejenDeBuscar (don’t stop searching) for Emiliano. All my strength to your family and friends,” said the Barcelona attacker on Instagram, with the hashtag “#PRAYFORSALA”.

