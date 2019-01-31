All-rounder Deandra Dottin (90*) and pacer Shamilia Connell (3/29) starred for West Indies women as they trounced Pakistan by a whopping 71-run margin in the first Twenty20 International on Friday in Karachi.

After skipper Merissa Aguilleira elected to bat, Dottin flayed the Pakistan attack. Chedean Nation (50*) gave her good company and together, they stitched a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket to take West Indies to a solid 160/2.

90+ runs & 1+ wicket in a women's T20I match:



Karen Rolton (AUS)

96* & 2-26 v ENG, Taunton 2005



Deandra Dottin (WI)

112* & 1-20 v SA, Basseterre 2010



Suzie Bates (NZ)

94* & 1-18 v PAK, Sylhet 2014



Deandra Dottin (WI)

90* & 1-18 v PAK, Karachi today#PAKvWI https://t.co/5YW4JMTT8j — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) January 31, 2019

Connell’s early strikes dented the Pakistan chase and barring skipper Bismah Mahroof (38), none of the other batters made a significant contribution. Mahroof and Javeria Khan were the only ones who registered double figures as all the West Indies bowlers chipped in with wickets at regular intervals.

The second T20I on Friday will also be played in Karachi. At the end of the three-match T20I series, the two teams travel to Dubai, where they will play three One-day Internationals. West Indies are the first non-Asian women’s team to visit Pakistan in 15 years.