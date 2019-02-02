West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph’s mother, Sharon, died ahead of third day of the second Test against England in Antigua.

“Sad news in the WINDIES camp. Our young fast bowler Alzarri Joseph’s mother, Sharon Joseph, passed away earlier today. Please join us as we express our heartfelt condolences to Alzarri and his family during this very difficult time,” said West Indies’ official Twitter page.

So far, there are no updates of Joseph’s participation in the remainder of the Test. Players from both teams wore black arm bands to condole Joseph’s loss.

West Indies fought through a tough second day against England and rode their luck to edge ahead of their opponents on Friday.

Having dismissed the tourists for 187 in their first innings on day one, the hosts, starting the morning at 30 without loss, reached stumps at 272 for six, a lead of 85 runs with four wickets in hand with two established batsmen – Darren Bravo and captain Jason Holder – at the crease.

#WIvENG Ian Bishop offers his condolences to Antiguan fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, on the passing of his Mom, Sharon Joseph. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/39pTqOlfK4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2019

On the first day, Joseph, 22, claimed a wicket – of Joe Denly – with his first ball in Test cricket when the latter edged an attempted cut. Joseph has five wickets at a cost of 18.60 apiece in the series so far.