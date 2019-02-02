Punjab & Sind Bank registered a 3-2 victory against Punjab National Bank in a Pool C game at the the ninth senior men’s National Hockey Championship on Saturday.

Parvinder Singh (3’), Gaganpreet Singh (8’), Ashish Sharma (21’) scored a goal each in Punjab & Sind Bank’s victory.

But the third day of the championship saw more draws.

In Pool A match, Hockey Chandigarh drew with Services Sports Control Board 3-3. Maninder Singh (32’, 59’) scored twice for Hockey Chandigarh while Captain Preetinder Singh (36’) scored once and for Services Sports Control Board Rajant (45’), AP Siraju (58’) and Sayyed Rahim (60’) scored to ensure they drew the match.

Comptroller & Auditor General of India drew with Central Reserve Police Force 2-2 in a Pool B match.

While Bundela SS (25’) scored the opening goal for Comptroller & Auditor General of India, MD Naeemuddin MD (60’) scored the equaliser while Md Wasiullah Khan (34’) and Jayant Tirkey (59’) scored a goal each for Central Reserve Police Force.