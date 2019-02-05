A splendid lower-order fightback, led by captain Jaydev Unadkat, was not enough for Saurashtra to take the crucial first innings lead against defending champions Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final in Nagpur on Monday.

From 173/6, Saurashtra dug in to give Vidarbha a scare. The 10th wicket partnership, that lasted 162 balls, was worth 63 runs between Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya could only take Saurashtra to within five runs of Vidarbha’s first innings total.

When Unadkat went for a sweep that was hit in the air, straight to R Sanjay at backward square leg off , the batsman had his head down while Vidarbha celebrated the wicket like they had won the match — with a little over days two left, that might well be the case if Saurashtra don’t record an outright win from here.

Coming into the final, Jaydev Unadkat scored 23 runs from 8 innings in this tournament. He scored 46 to bring down the first-innings deficit to 5 runs before getting dismissed. #RanjiTrophy #VIDvSAU — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 5, 2019

If there is no outright result in a Ranji Trophy knockout match, the team leading after the first innings is the winner.

Earlier, Vidarbha made a remarkable recovery to score 312 in their first innings after resuming at 200/7 on Monday and then reduced Saurashtra to 158/5 at stumps on day two.

Wakhare (4/80) and Sarwate (5/98) shared nine wickets between them while in-form Umesh Yadav took the all-important wicket of Snell Patel for a well-made 102.

Here’s the complete scorecard of Saurashtra’s innings: