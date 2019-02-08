Minerva Punjab rode on two second-half strikes from Makan Winkle Chothe and Thoiba Singh to register a thumping 2-0 victory over FC Pune City to lift their first-ever Elite League trophy.

While Makan Chothe (59′) exploited a defensive lapse of FC Pune City to break the defence Thoiba Singh (67′) doubled the lead from a free-kick to seal the match.

Having won the Elite League 2018-19, Minerva Punjab FC are the current holders of all the National championships comprising of I-League, sub-junior League (U13 age group), junior League (U15 age group) and elite League (U-18 age group).

It was FC Pune City who had their shot on target in the second minute when Laldawngkima’s header was brilliantly saved by Minerva goalkeeper Devansh close range. Minerva skipper Mohammad Shahjahan then saw his long-ranger sail just over the bar.

FC Pune City attacker Lelsemba had an effective game, keeping the defenders on their toes throughout. The youngster made an impressive run from the middle but his resulting shot was too weak to unsettle Devansh Singh in the 43rd minute.

At the stroke of the half-hour mark, Zothanpuia’s free-kick was parried away by Devansh once again. Off the rebound, Nikhil Prabhu tried to poke it home, but missed the target by a whisker.

After the changeover, both teams showed more urgency to break the deadlock. The Punjab-based side hit the back of the net a minute before the hour-mark.

From a long throw-in, Shahjahan lobbed it to an onrushing Chothe who outran two defenders to smash it home. Eight minutes later, Thoiba completed the formalities with an excellent free-kick.