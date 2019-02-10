Railways made an inspiring comeback in the second half led by Harsahib Singh to beat Hockey Punjab 3-2 in the final of the men’s hockey national championship in Gwalior on Sunday.

Beginning on a slow note, Railways fell behind 0-1 in the second quarter after Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty corner for Punjab. The score remained 1-0 in favour of Punjab at the end of the 30-minute half.

But an off-colour Punjab side were hit hard by Railways as Shammi scored two goals to put his team in the lead before Dilpreet Singh smashed another home in the final quarter.

Ramandeep Singh scored a consolation goal for Punjab off a penalty corner in the dying moments of the game but by then it was too little too late for Punjab.

Harsahib’s first goal came in the through a reverse flick from the left side which put went straight into the top corner. Minutes later he scored the second field goal to put his team in the lead.

Punjab tried to level the scoring but the forward line failed to make the attacks count. Railways goalkeeper Jugraj Singh was always alert to deny Punjab time and again.

Railways were good on the counter-attacks and on one such attacks, Dilpreet found an opening on the right and put one past the goalkeeper.

Earlier in the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Punjab and Sind Bank 4-0 to claim the bronze medal.

Watch the entire match below: